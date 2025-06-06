Guilarte's Sacrifice Fly is Game-Winner for Wisconsin

June 6, 2025 - Midwest League (MWL)

GRAND CHUTE, WI - Wisconsin Timber Rattlers shortstop Jadher Areinamo tied Friday's game against the Cedar Rapids Kernels with a clutch home run in the sixth inning. Then, he scored the game-winning run on a sacrifice fly by Daniel Guilarte in the bottom of the ninth as the Rattlers dealt the Kernels a 3-2 defeat at Neuroscience Group Field.

The game was scoreless until the sixth inning when the teams traded two-run home runs.

Cedar Rapids (32-22) broke through in the top of the inning against Wisconsin starting pitcher Jaron DeBerry. Kaelen Culpepper doubled to start the inning. Kyle DeBarge followed with a home run off the roof of the Left Field Lofts for a 2-0 lead.

DeBerry would retire the next batter before leaving the game after a single-game professional high of 5-1/3 innings. He allowed five hits, walked none, and struck out four.

Wisconsin responded in the bottom of the sixth to make sure DeBerry would get a no decision. Blake Burke doubled with one out. Areinamo stepped in with two outs and lined a homer to left, his sixth of the season, to tie the game.

The homer by Areinamo was off Kernels starting pitcher Chase Chaney, who would go seven innings, allow five hits, walk none, and strike out five over seven innings.

Jes ú s Broca relieved DeBerry and got the final two outs in the top of the sixth. He had runners at second and third with two outs in the seventh but kept the game tied by striking out DeBarge.

The Kernels threatened again with one out in the top of the eighth inning as Brandon Winokur doubled and Danny DeAndrade singled to put runners on the corners. Broca denied the Kernels with a strikeout and a popup.

Broca allowed a one out single to Misael Urbina, the Kernels ninth hitter in the order, in the top of the ninth before working through another scoreless frame by getting Culpepper and DeBarge to send the game to the bottom of the ninth still tied 2-2.

Areinamo doubled to left with one out against reliever Gabriel Yanez and raced for third when the throw into the cutoff man got away. Cedar Rapids elected to walk Hedbert P é rez intentionally after the Rattler designated hitter didn't chase the first two pitched.

That set the stage for Guilarte, and he lifted a deep fly to center on a 1-1 pitch from Yanez. Areinamo tagged on the catch and jogged home with the winning run for Wisconsin's third walkoff win of their current homestand and fourth of the season.

Broca earned his third win for the Timber Rattlers as he scattered six hits and struck out four over 3-2/3 scoreless innings. Neither Broca nor DeBerry walked a batter for Wisconsin's fifth game of the season without a free pass from their pitchers.

The win by Wisconsin denied the Kernels a chance to move into first place in the West Division of the Midwest League. The Quad Cities River Bandits, the current leaders in the West, lost 5-1 at Peoria on Friday night. The River Bandits (33-22) are still a half-game up on Cedar Rapids.

Game five of the series is Saturday night at Neuroscience Group Field. Anthony Flores (1-2, 4.85) is scheduled as the starting pitcher for Wisconsin. Alejandro Hidalgo is set to start for Cedar Rapids. Game time is 6:40pm.

R H E

CR 000 002 000 - 2 11 2

WIS 000 002 001 - 3 6 2

2 OUT, 1 LOB WHEN WINNING RUN SCORED

HOME RUNS:

CR:

Kyle DeBarge (8th, 1 on in 6th off Jaron DeBerry, 0 out)

WIS:

Jadher Areinamo (6th, 1 on in 6th off Chase Chaney, 2 out)

WP: Jesús Broca (3-1)

LP: Gabriel Yanez (3-2)

TIME: 2:11

ATTN: 3,726







