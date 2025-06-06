Chiefs Plate Four in the Eighth, Outdo River Bandits

June 6, 2025 - Midwest League (MWL)

Peoria Chiefs News Release







PEORIA, IL - The Peoria Chiefs scored four times in the bottom of the eighth inning to lock down a 5-1 win in front of 4,012 fans at Dozer Park. Peoria secured their third consecutive win and at least a split in the series against first-place Quad Cities.

With the game tied at one in the eighth inning, the Chiefs loaded the bases with no outs. Ryan Campos hit a ground ball to short that was mishandled by Austin Charles, allowing a run to score and gave Peoria a 2-1 lead. Graysen Tarlow followed with a single to center, plating two more to make it 4-1. Later in the inning, with runners on the corners and two outs, a pickoff attempt to first by catcher Omar Hernandez was dropped by first baseman Callan Moss, allowing Campos to score from third and extend the lead to 5-1.

Peoria's pitching staff was dominant. Starter Cade Winquest allowed just three hits and one run over four innings, striking out three. The bullpen trio of right-handers Tanner Jacobson, Zach Showalter, and Benjamin Arias combined for five perfect innings while striking out seven. Quad Cities did not record a hit after the fourth inning.

Arias closed the door with a perfect ninth to seal the victory.

In the bottom of the first inning, Peoria jumped out to an early lead. After the first two batters reached base, Ian Petrutz lined a double to right-center field, driving in a run to make it 1-0.

In the fourth inning, Quad Cities tied the score. With runners on the corners and no outs, Carter Frederick lifted a sac fly to right field, bringing home a run to even the game at one. Winquest worked out of further trouble to keep it tied.

The Chiefs will look to win the series and extend their winning streak to four games on Saturday evening. Right-hander Chen-Wei Lin is scheduled to start for Peoria. First pitch is set for 7:05 p.m. Stick around after the game for postgame fireworks, presented by CEFCU.







Midwest League Stories from June 6, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.