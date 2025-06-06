'Caps Taken Down by Captains, 3-0

COMSTOCK PARK, MI - The West Michigan Whitecaps put eight runners in scoring position but went hitless in eight at-bats as they were shut out by the Lake County Captains 3-0 in front of 8,067 fans Friday night at LMCU Ballpark.

The Whitecaps put a runner at third base in three consecutive innings but couldn't break through, as Lake County pitchers collected 13 strikeouts, including a pair of inning-ending double plays in the eighth and ninth in the shutout loss.

Captains starting pitcher Caden Favors stranded all three Whitecaps hitters at third base as he tossed five scoreless frames with seven strikeouts. Meanwhile, Lake County broke through in the third as outfielder Jaison Chourio lined a double into right field before an errant throw allowed Maick Collado to cross the plate - putting the Captains in front 1-0. Lake County reliever Adam Tulloch picked up where Favors left off in the sixth - limiting West Michigan to just two baserunners through the eighth inning, maintaining the slim 1-0 lead. The Captains added two critical insurance tallies in the ninth as Collado rolled an RBI single into right field before catcher Kevin Rivas added a sacrifice fly - increasing the lead to 3-0. 'Caps infielder Izaac Pacheco walked to open the ninth, but West Michigan couldn't rally, as Tulloch induced an inning-ending double play to finish off the 3-0 shutout.

The Captains improve to 27-28 while the Whitecaps, shut out for just the third time this season fall to 38-17. Whitecaps starting pitcher and Detroit Tigers pitcher Alex Cobb (0-1), pitching with the 'Caps as part of a Major League rehab assignment, suffers his first loss with West Michigan - allowing just one unearned run through 2.1 innings pitched. Meanwhile, Favors (2-4) gets his second victory of the year, and Tulloch secures a rare four-inning save - his second of the year. The Whitecaps magic number to clinch a spot in the Midwest League playoffs remains at five games. In addition, West Michigan had 8,067 fans on hand Friday night to watch the 'Caps and Captains - their largest crowd of the 2025 season.

