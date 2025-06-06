Chaney's Seven Innings Not Enough, Rattlers Walk-Off Kernels 3-2

Appleton, WI - Chase Chaney allowed just two runs across seven innings of work in the longest start by a Kernels pitcher this year, but it was not enough as Wisconsin walked off Cedar Rapids 3-2 Friday Night.

After the Kernels struck for 10 runs in the win on Thursday, Friday night was dominated by pitching. Both teams were held off the scoreboard until the top of the sixth inning before Cedar Rapids broke through. Kaelen Culpepper doubled to open the inning, and the next batter, Kyle DeBarge, crushed a home run to left to lift CR on top 2-0.

But those two runs were the only two scored against Wisconsin starter Jaron DeBerry. The right-hander went 5.1 innings, allowing two runs on five hits with four strikeouts.

His counterpart, Chase Chaney, was just as sharp for Cedar Rapids. Chaney went seven strong innings, allowing just two runs on five hits with five strikeouts and no walks, becoming the first Kernels starter to go seven innings in an outing this year.

Wisconsin got those two runs off of Chaney in the bottom of the sixth inning. With one out, Blake Burke collected a double, and two batters later, Jadher Areinamo tied the game with a two-run home run to left.

2-2 stayed the score until the bottom of the ninth. After a strikeout to begin the inning, Areinamo doubled down the left field line and advanced to third on a throwing error. After the Kernels' international walked the next batter, Hedbert Perez, runners stood on the corners with one away for Daniel Guilarte, who lifted a deep fly ball to center for a sacrifice fly to bring home the game's winning run and win the game for Wisconsin 3-2.

The loss drops the Kernels to 32-22 on the season and to 2-2 in the series in Wisconsin. Game five of the six-game set is slated for Saturday at 6:40. Alejandro Hidalgo gets the start for Cedar Rapids opposite Anthony Flores.







