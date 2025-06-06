UM's Elliott Promoted to Midland
June 6, 2025 - Midwest League (MWL)
Lansing Lugnuts News Release
The Lansing Lugnuts (30-24) announced the following roster changes, in conjunction with the Athletics:
- Outfielder Clark Elliott is promoted to Midland (Double-A - Texas League)
- Pitcher Garrett Irvin (Injured List) begins a rehab assignment in the Arizona Complex League
The updated Lansing roster now has 26 active players and two players on the Injured List.
Elliott, 24, was drafted by the Athletics in the Competitive Balance Round B in 2022 from the University of Michigan. In 42 games with the Lugnuts, he batted .236/.413/.417 with seven doubles, two triples and four home runs while stealing seven bases. This is his first trip to the Double-A level.
The Lugnuts play the fourth game of a six-game series at the Dayton Dragons (18-36, Cincinnati), with first pitch at 7:08 p.m. For more information about the A's High-A Midwest League affiliate, call (517) 485-4500 or visit milb.com/lansing.
