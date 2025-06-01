Wagner's Walk-Off Winner Gives Great Lakes Series Win

June 1, 2025 - Midwest League (MWL)

Great Lakes Loons News Release







MIDLAND, Mich. - The Sunday contest between the Great Lakes Loons (27-24) and Fort Wayne TinCaps (25-26) had five lead changes with Logan Wagner driving in the final run on a walk-off RBI single in the bottom of the ninth. The Loons 6-5 win gave them a series win on a 62-degree sunny Sunday at Dow Diamond.

- Logan Wagner had an eight RBI week, driving in three today. Nelson Quiroz had a four-hit game. Both had big hits in the ninth.

- Quiroz, who had three doubles, would single aboard in the ninth after fouling off three previous pitches in a seven-pitch battle. Wilman Diaz reached on a single popup misplayed by Fort Wayne, and a Josue De Paula walk loaded the bases. Wagner went first pitch swinging against the newly inserted Fernando Sanchez and singled to left, deflected off shortstop Brandon Butterworth's glove.

- Fort Wayne tied the score at five, in the eighth. Leo De Vries ripped a RBI double to right field. Three of the five TinCaps runners that scored, were put aboard via a walk.

- The Loons homered twice. Jordan Thompson throttled his second of the series, a go-ahead blast in the seventh. Jake Gelof got Great Lakes on the board, with an opposite-field solo shot in the second.

- Loons starter Payton Martin went four innings, permitting four runs. Two TinCaps doubles plated three with a wild pitch making it 4-3 in the fifth.

- Noah Ruen, Reynaldo Yean, and Evan Shaw each tossed a scoreless frame. Carson Hobbs worked the final two innings, with two strikeouts and a clean ninth.

Rounding Things Out

Great Lakes is now 9-6 in one-run games. Today was their first walk-off win of 2025.

Up Next

After an off-day, the Loons head to South Bend, Indiana, to start a six-game series with the South Bend Cubs. Tuesday, June 3rd, Great Lakes and South Bend square off at 7:05 pm ET.

The Great Lakes Loons have been a partner of the Los Angeles Dodgers since the team's inception in 2007. Dow Diamond serves as the team's home and also houses the Michigan Baseball Foundation, a 501(c)(3) non-profit public charity, and Sports Radio 100.9 The Mitt. For tickets or information about the Loons, call 989-837-BALL or visit Loons.com.







Midwest League Stories from June 1, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.