Lugs Handle Error-Prone Carp, 4-1

June 1, 2025 - Midwest League (MWL)

Lansing Lugnuts News Release







LANSING, Mich. - Grant Judkins pitched 5 2/3 scoreless innings, and the Lansing Lugnuts (28-23) earned a series split with a 4-1 victory over the Beloit Sky Carp (27-24) on Sunday afternoon at Jackson® Field™.

The Nuts had lost three straight games against Beloit from Wednesday through Friday, but won both games over the weekend to halve the six-game set, improving to 13-5 against the West Division this season.

The Sky Carp were their own worst enemy: a fielding error by shortstop Payton Green brought in Joshua Kuroda-Grauer in the first inning; a fielding error by third baseman Echedry Vargas allowed Jared Dickey to score in the sixth inning; and a fielding error by center fielder Emaarion Boyd on a Nate Nankil RBI single delivered both T.J. Schofield-Sam and Ryan Lasko in the seventh inning for a 4-0 Lansing lead.

Meanwhile, Judkins scattered seven hits and two walks while striking out five batters, departing in the sixth inning with two runners aboard due to pitch count. Yehizon Sanchez walked Micah McDowell to load the bases, but struck out Vargas end the threat.

Jake Garland worked a scoreless seventh inning and Hunter Breault blanked the Sky Carp in the eighth before a one-out home run from Vargas broke up the shutout in the ninth. Mark Adamiak relieved Breault with two outs and recorded the final out of the game, a fielder's choice from Ryan Ignoffo, to notch his league-leading ninth save.

In the win, right fielder Nankil went 2-for-4 with a pair of singles to extend his on-base streak to 21 games.

The Lugnuts next head out to Dayton, Ohio, opening a six-game series with the Dragons. The next homestand runs from June 10-15 vs. West Michigan.







