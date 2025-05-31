Schofield-Sam Slams Sky Carp, 8-2

LANSING, Mich. - The Lansing Lugnuts loaded the bases in the first inning, fourth inning, fifth inning and sixth inning, yet were unable to push a run across. In the seventh inning? A different story.

The Midwest League's leading hitter, T.J. Schofield-Sam, swatted a g0-ahead grand slam off the right field fair pole, and the Lugnuts (27-23) rolled to an 8-2 victory over the Beloit Sky Carp (27-23) on Saturday night at Jackson® Field™.

The Lugnuts ended a three-game losing streak with the result and put themselves in position to gain a series split with the Sky Carp with a win in the Sunday finale.

19-year-old Lansing starter Steven Echavarria twirled a career high 6 1/3 innings with seven strikeouts, allowing three hits, two walks and two runs, only one of which was earned.

But Beloit pitchers Karson Milbrandt and Jack Sellinger combined to strand 13 runners in the first six innings, limiting the Nuts to a Ryan Lasko third-inning solo homer, bringing a 2-1 Sky Carp lead to the seventh.

Gabe Bierman relieved Sellinger to open the frame and walked Jared Dickey, struck out Rodney Green, Jr. and coaxing a fielder's choice from Nick Schwartz to force out Dickey at second. Third baseman Echedry Vargas muffed a Casey Yamauchi grounder to extend the inning, and Joshua Kuroda-Grauer drew a walk to load the bases for Schofield-Sam, the league leader in batting average and base hits. On a 1-0 pitch, the Ontario native launched a 109-mph drive down the right field line that struck the fair pole high and square, sending the crowd of 6,058 into a frenzy. It was the first home run allowed by Bierman in 2025.

The Lugnuts loaded the bases again in the seventh and Casey Yamauchi added insurance with a two-run double amid a three-run rally, though the Nuts left the bases loaded again to end the inning. Of their eight at-bats in the game, five concluded with three Lansing baserunners stranded.

The bullpen made sure that the Sky Carp never seriously threatened, with Jake Christianson (2/3 of an inning), Blaze Pontes (one inning) and Mark Adamiak (one inning) taking it home scorelessly.

At the game's conclusion, the Nuts had collected 11 hits, 10 walks and two HBPs, but went 2-for-15 with runners in scoring position and left 16 runners on base. Kuroda-Grauer finished 2-for-3 with two singles and three walks, Lasko went 2-for-3 with a walk, Yamauchi went 2-for-4 with a walk, and Schofield-Sam went 2-for-5 with a bases-loaded HBP, giving him five RBIs for the night and lifting his league-leading average to .358.

