TinCaps Secure 13th Comeback Win
May 31, 2025 - Midwest League (MWL)
Fort Wayne TinCaps News Release
MIDLAND, Mich. - Earning their 13th comeback win this season, the Fort Wayne TinCaps scored six unanswered runs, defeating the Great Lakes Loons (Dodgers affiliate) on the road, 6-2.
TinCaps catcher Oswaldo Linares starred on Saturday night, driving in three runs and scoring the go-ahead run on a wild pitch. In eight games in May, Linares is hitting .320.
The Loons (26-24) struck first in the opening inning with a solo home run by Logan Wagner. Fort Wayne starter Isaiah Lowe (No. 10 Padres prospect) settled down across the next three frames before loading the bases with two outs in the fifth. After a pitching change, Wagner walked a run home to go up 2-0.
Linares tied the game up with a two-run single in the sixth inning, scoring Rosman Verdugo (No. 24 Padres prospect) and Braedon Karpathios. Two walks later, Linares raced home after a ball bounced away from the Loons' catcher. The next pitch, Leo De Vries (No. 1 Padres prospect), lined an RBI single to right-center field to put Fort Wayne (25-25) up a pair.
The 'Caps added two more in the seventh inning on a Linares sac fly and a Great Lakes throwing error. Josh Mallitz, Garrett Hawkins, and Tyson Neighbors (No. 15 Padres prospect) combined for 4 1/3 scoreless innings out of the bullpen, striking out three and giving up just one hit.
Fort Wayne is now 20-0 when leading after six innings and can split the series tomorrow at Dow Diamond.
Next Game: Sunday, June 1 vs. Great Lakes (1:05 p.m.)
- TinCaps Probable Starter: RHP Eric Yost
- Loons Probable Starter: RHP Payton Martin
Watch: Bally Sports Live app (free) | MLB.TV
Listen: 1380 The Fan & 100.9 FM | TinCaps.com/Broadcasts
Tickets: TinCaps.com/Tickets
