TinCaps With Back-to-Back Wins on Road

June 5, 2025 - Midwest League (MWL)

BELOIT, Wis. - Helped out by six pitchers, the Fort Wayne TinCaps took game two of their series with the Beloit Sky Carp (Marlins affiliate), 5-3.

TinCaps (27-26) outfielder Jake Snider extended his team-leading four-game hitting streak. With a pair on and one out in the second inning, Snider lined an RBI single to left-center field, scoring Kai Roberts (No. 23 Padres prospect). Roberts ended the night 3-for-4 with three singles and a stolen base.

Two innings later, following an RBI single by hometown kid Jacob Campbell, Snider brought Campbell around on a single to center field, giving the 'Caps a 3-0 lead. Snider is 6 for his last 13 and has reached base in 19 of his last 20 games played.

Fort Wayne starter, Clark Candiotti (No. 26 Padres prospect), set the tone, retiring 10 straight batters to begin the game, striking out five. In the fourth, following a pair of walks, an RBI double, and an RBI ground out by Beloit (27-26), Candiotti's day came to a close after 3 2/3 innings.

In the seventh, Braedon Karpathios drove in two on an RBI double into right-center field. Up three in the bottom of the eighth, Beloit loaded the bases off of two walks and a hit-by-pitch. After an infield fly rule, Tyson Neighbors (No. 15 Padres prospect) got the second out of the inning on a pop-up.

A wild pitch made the game 5-3 before Neighbors struck out the final batter of the inning. In the bottom of the ninth, Neighbors ended the game with a 6-4-3 double play. The five-out save is his fifth of the season.

Next Game: Thursday, June 5 @ Beloit (7:05 p.m.)

- TinCaps Probable Starter: RHP Jose Reyes

- Sky Carp Probable Starter: RHP Noble Meyer (No. 4 Marlins prospect)

