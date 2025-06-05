Peoria Sweeps Double Dip from Quad Cities

June 5, 2025 - Midwest League (MWL)

Peoria Chiefs News Release







PEORIA, IL - The Peoria Chiefs claimed both games of Thursday's doubleheader at Dozer Park, defeating the first-place Quad Cities River Bandits by scores of 9-8 and 4-1.

GAME ONE:

The Chiefs rallied from a five-run deficit in the opener to walk off the River Bandits, 9-8, in eight innings.

In a back-and-forth contest, Thursday's game one went to extra innings tied at 6-6. Quad Cities struck first in the top of the eighth inning. With a runner placed on second, a walk and a sacrifice bunt moved runners to second and third with one out. Carson Roccaforte lifted a sacrifice fly to right, giving Quad Cities a 7-6 lead. Austin Charles followed with an RBI single to center, extending the advantage to 8-6.

Peoria one-upped the Bandits in the bottom half to record their first walk-off win of the year. Tre Richardson led off with a single to put runners on the corners. Jon Jon Gazdar brought in a run with a sacrifice fly to right-center to make it 8-7. Brayden Jobert then hit a fielder's choice to second base, scoring Richardson from third and tying the game. After an intentional walk to Josh Kross, Miguel Villarroel delivered the game-winning single to complete the comeback.

Quad Cities jumped out to an early lead for the second straight game. A two-out walk in the first set up a double from Bryan Gonzalez, followed by an RBI single from Roccaforte to make it 2-0.

Peoria responded in the bottom half. Richardson led off with a double, and Ian Petrutz followed with a single to left to cut the lead to 2-1.

The River Bandits extended their advantage in the third, loading the bases with no outs before Roccaforte cleared them with a triple to right-center, pushing the lead to 5-1. Carter Frederick added a two-out RBI single later in the inning to make it 6-1.

The Chiefs began to chip away in the bottom of the third. With two outs and two aboard, Villarroel singled home a run to make it 6-2. Moments later, he stole second, and a throwing error by catcher Omar Hernandez allowed two runs to score, cutting the deficit to 6-4.

The rally continued in the fourth inning. A leadoff single was followed by a double down the right field line from Won-Bin Cho, trimming the lead to 6-5.

In the sixth inning, Peoria loaded the bases with no outs. Quad Cities turned to A.J. Causey out of the bullpen, and Petrutz delivered a game-tying single to center to make it six. Causey bounced back, retiring the next three batters to leave the bases loaded and send the game to extras.

Villarroel finished with three hits and two RBI, including the walk-off single, as the Chiefs claimed their first walk off win of the season.

GAME TWO:

Peoria got on the board early in game two and never looked back in a 4-1 win to lock down the nightcap.

After back-to-back singles in the first, Josh Kross lined a one-out single to center field to drive in two runs, marking his first RBI at the High-A level.

Quad Cities responded in the second inning. Bryan Gonzalez led off with a single, stole second, and advanced to third on a throwing error. He scored on a grounder to third that was misplayed, cutting the lead to 2-1.

The Chiefs added insurance in the third. With two on and two outs, Zach Levenson roped a triple to right field, bringing in two runs to make it 4-1.

The pitching staff did the rest. Starter Darlin Saladin tossed four strong innings, allowing just one run on four hits. He whiffed three. Dionys Rodriguez followed with a spotless fifth inning to earn the win, and Jawilme Ramirez closed it out with two scoreless frames to earn the save.

The Chiefs will try to claim at least a split of the series on Friday. Right-hander Cade Winquest is scheduled to start for Peoria. First pitch is on deck for 7:05 p.m.







