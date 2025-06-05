TinCaps Fall Thursday Night in Beloit

June 5, 2025 - Midwest League (MWL)

BELOIT, Wis. - The Fort Wayne TinCaps gave up five unanswered runs on the road, dropping Thursday night to the Beloit Sky Carp (Marlins affiliate), 5-4.

Fort Wayne (27-27) struck for a pair in the opening frame. Brandon Butterworth began the game with an infield single. No. 3 overall prospect Leo De Vries then lined a double to left-center field. A sac fly by Brendan Durfee and an RBI double by Rosman Verdugo (No. 24 Padres prospect), the 'Caps went up 2-0.

In the second, Fort Wayne added two more. Victor Duarte singled home Kai Roberts (No. 23 Padres prospect). Duarte scored later on a wild pitch.

Beloit (28-26) scored a run in the bottom of the second before three runs in the third to tie the game up. Payton Green smashed a two-run, game-tying home run to left field.

The ballgame stayed at four apiece across the next four innings. In the bottom of the eighth, a pair of doubles by Green and Michael Snyder to begin the inning gave the Sky Carp the lead.

In the ninth, the 'Caps threatened with the game-tying and go-ahead runners on base with two outs. Verdugo put a charge into one to center field, but it was caught to end the game.

Next Game: Friday, June 56@ Beloit (7:05 p.m.)

- TinCaps Probable Starter: RHP Miguel Mendez

- Sky Carp Probable Starter: LHP Noble Meyer (No. 1 Marlins prospect)

