Tur to the Texas League

June 5, 2025 - Midwest League (MWL)

The Lansing Lugnuts (30-23) announced the following roster changes, in conjunction with the Athletics:

- Pitcher Yunior Tur is promoted to Midland (Double-A - Texas League)

The updated Lansing roster now has 27 active players and three players on the Injured List.

Tur, 25, ranked sixth in the Midwest League in ERA (2.98), going 1-3 in nine starts spanning 45 1/3 innings, walking 20 and striking out 43. This is the first trip to Double-A for the native of Santiago de Cuba, Cuba.

The Lugnuts go for a fifth consecutive victory tonight in the third game of a six-game series at the Dayton Dragons (17-36, Cincinnati), with first pitch at 7:05 p.m. For more information about the A's High-A Midwest League affiliate, call (517) 485-4500 or visit milb.com/lansing.







