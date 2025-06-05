Tur to the Texas League
June 5, 2025 - Midwest League (MWL)
Lansing Lugnuts News Release
The Lansing Lugnuts (30-23) announced the following roster changes, in conjunction with the Athletics:
- Pitcher Yunior Tur is promoted to Midland (Double-A - Texas League)
The updated Lansing roster now has 27 active players and three players on the Injured List.
Tur, 25, ranked sixth in the Midwest League in ERA (2.98), going 1-3 in nine starts spanning 45 1/3 innings, walking 20 and striking out 43. This is the first trip to Double-A for the native of Santiago de Cuba, Cuba.
The Lugnuts go for a fifth consecutive victory tonight in the third game of a six-game series at the Dayton Dragons (17-36, Cincinnati), with first pitch at 7:05 p.m. For more information about the A's High-A Midwest League affiliate, call (517) 485-4500 or visit milb.com/lansing.
Midwest League Stories from June 5, 2025
- Dragons Take Walk-Off Win in 10 Innings, 3-2 over Lansing - Dayton Dragons
- Green, Snyder Lead Sky Carp to 5-4 Win - Beloit Sky Carp
- Dragons Walk off Nuts in 10, 3-2 - Lansing Lugnuts
- Tur to the Texas League - Lansing Lugnuts
- Dayton Dragons GameDay Notes for Thursday (7:05 vs Lansing) - Dayton Dragons
- TinCaps With Back-to-Back Wins on Road - Fort Wayne TinCaps
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Lansing Lugnuts Stories
- Dragons Walk off Nuts in 10, 3-2
- Tur to the Texas League
- Nuts' Five-Run 9th Stuns Dayton, 6-3
- Green Rallies Lugs in Dayton Opener
- Conn Promoted, Diaz Arrives