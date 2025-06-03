Green Rallies Lugs in Dayton Opener

June 3, 2025 - Midwest League (MWL)

DAYTON, OH - Rodney Green, Jr. lashed a three-run go-ahead double in the seventh inning, and the Lansing Lugnuts (29-23) edged the Dayton Dragons (17-35), 5-4, on Tuesday evening at Day Air Ballpark.

The Lugnuts have won three consecutive games, allowing only seven combined runs over that span.

A two-run homer from Connor Burns off Nathan Dettmer in the bottom of the sixth had capped a three-run Dayton rally, giving the Dragons a 4-2 lead.

But in the seventh, the Lugnuts loaded the bases with one out on a Joshua Kuroda-Grauer walk, T.J. Schofield-Sam hit-by-pitch and Nate Nankil walk. Dayton ace reliever Easton Sikorski retired Clark Elliott on a liner to short. Green took Sikorski's next pitch and rocketed it into the right field corner, scoring Kuroda-Grauer, Schofield-Sam and Nankil to give the Lugnuts the lead.

The bullpen took care of the rest: Jake Christianson fired 1 1/3 perfect innings in relief of Dettmer, Henry Gómez pitched around a walk in a hitless eighth, and Blaze Pontes struck out the side in a 1-2-3 ninth for his second save.

For Christianson, who notched the win, it was his 12th consecutive scoreless outing dating back to April 18.

In the win, Nankil singled and walked in five plate appearances to extend his on-base streak to 22 games, while Schofield-Sam went 1-for-3 with an HBP, walk and his fifth homer of the year, leaving his league-leading batting average at .357.

Corey Avant starts the second game of the six-game series at 7:05 p.m. Wednesday, opposing Dayton right-hander Brian Edgington.

