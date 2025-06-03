Hoopes Transferred from a Fort Myers
June 3, 2025 - Midwest League (MWL)
Cedar Rapids Kernels News Release
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa - In conjunction with the Minnesota Twins, the Cedar Rapids Kernels announce the following roster move effective today. RHP Hunter Hoopes has been transferred from single-A Fort Myers to Cedar Rapids and is active immediately. Hoopes will wear #45. This move was announced by Minnesota Twins Manager, Minor League Operations Jason Davila.
The 2025 Cedar Rapids roster currently sits at 30 active players, with 11 on the injured list.
Cedar Rapids opens up a six-game series on the road against Wisconsin tonight at 6:40.
