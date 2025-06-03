Dragons Diamond Club Event Center at Day Air Ballpark Announced by Dayton Dragons

June 3, 2025 - Midwest League (MWL)

Dayton, Ohio - The Dayton Dragons today unveiled plans for their new Dragons Diamond Club Event Center, a first-of-its-kind event venue in downtown Dayton, currently under construction at Day Air Ballpark in the heart of the Water Street District.

With the construction of the Dragons Diamond Club and the addition of a new, state-of-the-art batting cage directly below it, the Dragons are conducting a major transformation of the ballpark. The new event center will offer stunning views, refined hospitality, and an unmatched guest experience year-round.

Scheduled to open this fall, the Dragons Diamond Club will offer 5,000 square feet of meticulously designed space that harmonizes modern sophistication with classic ballpark charm. The venue will accommodate up to 200 seated guests, with additional capacity for flow-style events. Expansive floor-to-ceiling windows will provide sweeping views of the field, offering a dynamic and memorable backdrop for any occasion.

The Dragons Diamond Club will also include 110 premium outdoor seats situated on the stadium's second level within a newly constructed overhang. Each pair of seats will be accompanied by a table, thoughtfully designed to maximize comfort and enhance the guest experience on game days.

"As we celebrate 25 seasons of Dayton Dragons baseball, it's incredibly exciting to look toward the future with the addition of the Dragons Diamond Club," said Robert Murphy, Dragons President.

"This project represents the most significant investment in Day Air Ballpark since our original build," said Murphy. "And it's designed to meet a growing need in downtown Dayton for a truly exceptional event space. We're proud to continue building on our legacy of bringing people together-now not just for baseball, but for weddings, celebrations, business events, and more-all in the heart of the city we love."

"This is about more than just expanding the ballpark," continued Murphy, "it's about creating new ways for people to connect, celebrate, and make memories in the heart of our city. One of our goals as an organization is to bring more people downtown. We can't wait to share what's coming."

While the Dragons Diamond Club will serve as an elevated hospitality space during Dayton Dragons home games, it will also be available for private rentals during the off-season and away-game homestands. From weddings and corporate meetings to holiday parties and other special events, the Dragons Diamond Club offers a unique and distinguished setting unmatched in downtown Dayton.

In addition, groups hosting events will have access to the ballpark's cutting-edge 7-story high videoboard, which features next-generation resolution-surpassing HD quality-to deliver the clearest picture ever used in Minor League Baseball. Guests can showcase their company name, logo, or message, amplified by a full 360-degree LED experience across the outfield walls, fascia, and home plate LED displays.

For event inquiries and bookings, please visit daytondragons.com/specialevents or contact the Event Services team at 937-228-2287 ext. 698.

