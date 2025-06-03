Steve Brice Appointed New CEO of the Cedar Rapids Baseball Club

Cedar Rapids, IA - The Board of Directors of the Cedar Rapids Baseball Club, owners of the Cedar Rapids Kernels and the Waterloo Bucks, are pleased to announce the appointment of Steve Brice as its new Chief Executive Officer (CEO), replacing Doug Nelson who served in this role for over 20 years. Steve comes to Cedar Rapids from Pensacola, FL, where he served as Executive Vice President and General Manager of the Pensacola Blue Wahoos, the Double-A affiliate of the Miami Marlins.

The CRBC Board conducted a nationwide search and feel fortunate to have been able to secure a leader of Steve's caliber.

Steve has a long history in baseball. A native of Cincinnati, Ohio, Steve graduated from Xavier University with a degree in sport management and a minor in Business. His blossoming baseball career began shortly after as an intern with the Memphis Redbirds. Seeing his work ethic and love for the industry, Steve was then hired as one of the youngest general managers in minor league baseball at the time, spending five seasons with the Burlington (NC) Royals.

His career progressed as he worked in various roles with the Gwinnett Braves, Cincinnati Reds, Louisville Bats, Kingsport Axmen, Tennessee Smokies and most recently, the Blue Wahoos.

Steve brings his vast experience to the helm on June 30th.

As Steve reflects on his upcoming transition to Cedar Rapids, he says "My family and I are extremely excited about establishing roots in Eastern Iowa, excited to return to the culture and community of the Midwest. I feel fortunate to be appointed CEO of an organization that is so well regarded by the Minor League Baseball Community, the Northwoods League, the Minnesota Twins, and the Cities of Cedar Rapids and Waterloo."

"It's bittersweet seeing Doug transition out of his role," said Greg Churchill, CRBC Board President, "but we are thrilled to have Steve join us and hope that he too has a 20 plus year career with the organization."

In his free time, Steve loves to travel, play basketball and golf, and enjoys watching most sports. He is joined in this move by his wife Misti and his three daughters.







