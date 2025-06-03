Dragons GameDay Notes for Tuesday (7:05 PM vs Lansing)

June 3, 2025 - Midwest League (MWL)

Dayton Dragons News Release







Tuesday, June 3, 2025 l Game #52

Day Air Ballpark l Dayton, Ohio l 7:05 p.m.

TV: MLB App, MiLB TV, Bally Sports Live Ohio

Radio: Fox Sports 980 WONE

Lansing Lugnuts (28-23) at Dayton Dragons (17-34)

RH Nathan Dettmer (0-2, 8.68) vs. RH Luke Hayden (1-0, 2.13)

Today's Game: The Dayton Dragons (affiliate of the Cincinnati Reds) host the Lansing Lugnuts (affiliate of the Athletics) in the first game of a six-game series at Day Air Ballpark in the heart of the Water Street District.

Last Game: Sunday: West Michigan 11, Dayton 3. Kevin McGonigle had three hits and three RBI as the Whitecaps completed a sweep of the six-game series. This was the first time since the start of six-game sets in 2021 that the Dragons had lost all six games in a series. The 62 runs scored by West Michigan in the set also established a new high for most runs by a Dragons opponent in a six-game series. West Michigan hit 11 home runs in the series while batting .316 as a team. Dayton had six hits on Sunday, including two each by Leo Balcazar and Carlos Jorge.

Transactions: Third baseman Cam Collier has been activated from the 60-day injured list. Pitcher Gabriel Aguilera has been placed on the 7-day injured list. Outfielder Anthony Stephan, currently on the Dayton injured list (hamstring) has been assigned to the ACL Reds on an injury rehab assignment.

Reliever Easton Sikorski has allowed just two earned runs in 27 innings, an ERA of 0.67. Among pitchers with at least 25 innings, Sikorski is first in the MWL in ERA and second in all Minor League Baseball.

Among MWL pitchers with at least 35 innings pitched, Dragons starting pitcher Luke Hayden is fourth in ERA at 2.13, while Jose Montero is eighth at 2.72.

Johnny Ascanio over his last 14 games is 17 for 48 (.354) with two doubles and a triple.

Leo Balcazar over his last 9 games is 16 for 43 (.372) with two home runs and 7 RBI.

Carlos Jorge over his last six games is 9 for 24 (.375) with 2 home runs, 5 RBI, and 4 steals.

Prospecting: The Dragons roster features several players ranked among the Reds top-30 prospects based on the MLB Pipeline and Baseball America lists: Third baseman Cam Collier (#4 on MLB; #5 on BA); Starting pitcher Adam Serwinowski (#12 on MLB; #18 on BA); shortstop Leo Balcazar (#25 on MLB; #23 on BA); center fielder Carlos Jorge (#21 on MLB; #30 on BA); catcher Connor Burns (#24 on BA); second baseman Peyton Stovall (#27 on MLB; #35 on BA), starting pitcher Luke Hayden (#30 on MLB; #37 on BA), and outfielder Yerlin Confidan (#32 on BA).

Cam Collier was 2024 Reds Minor League Position Player of the Year and the Midwest League's Full-Season All-Star Third Baseman...Nestor Lorant was the 2024 Reds Minor League Pitcher of the Year and the Florida State League Pitcher of the Year...First baseman John Michael Faile finished his college career ranked #1 in career home runs and RBI in NCAA Division II history.

Upcoming Probable Pitchers (Game times are Dayton time) (All games on WONE 980 AM

Wednesday, June 4 (7:05 pm): Lansing RH Corey Avant (2-1, 4.13) at Dayton RH Brian Edgington (2-2, 4.91)

Thursday, June 5 (7:05 pm): Lansing RH Yunior Tur (1-3, 2.98) at Dayton LH Adam Serwinowski (0-4, 5.79)

Friday, June 6 (7:05 pm): Lansing RH Steven Echavarria (1-2, 4.64) at Dayton RH Jose Montero (2-1, 2.72)

Saturday, June 7 (7:05 pm): Lansing RH Grant Judkins (2-3, 3.81) at Dayton RH Nestor Lorant (0-2, 5.55)

Sunday, June 8 (1:05 pm): Lansing RH Nathan Dettmer at Dayton RH Luke Hayden

How to Watch/Listen: Dragons radio broadcasts of all home and road games are also available on FOX Sports 980 WONE (980 AM), at daytondragons.com, and via the Dragons Mobile App. Additionally, the Dragons will televise 15 games locally over-the-air on Dayton's CW (Channel 26; Spectrum Cable channels 13 and 1013). All home and road Dragons can be viewed free of charge on the Bally Sports Live app (look for Bally Live Ohio) or on the internet at Ballysportslive.com (click on Bally Sports Live Ohio or the MiLB Zone). All games are also available by subscription on the MLB App and via MiLB TV. Games in Dayton will be Dragons productions; games on the road will be produced by the opposing team.

Dragons Ticket Information: daytondragons.com/tickets Dragons 2025 Schedule: milb.com/dayton/schedule







Midwest League Stories from June 3, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.