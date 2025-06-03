Sky Carp Fall 4-2 in Rain-Shortened Game

June 3, 2025 - Midwest League (MWL)

Beloit Sky Carp News Release







BELOIT - The Sky Carp dropped a rain-shortened 4-2 decision to the Fort Wayne TinCaps Tuesday night at ABC Supply Stadium.

The game was called due to rain with two outs in the top of the seventh inning after Holt Jones issued a bases-empty walk to Rosman Verdugo.

The TinCaps vaulted to a 3-0 lead on the strength of one swing in the second inning. With the bases loaded and one out, Sean Barnett drilled a three-run triple to put Fort Wayne on top.

Verdugo extended the lead to 4-0 with a home run to left center field in the fifth inning.

The Carp rallied with their only runs of the contest, both of them coming on a two-out, two-run homer by Echedry Vargas. It was his second homer of the season, and second in as many days.

Emmett Olson got the start for the Carp and allowed four runs in 4 2-3 innings. Justin Storm came on to pitch 1 1-3 scoreless frames in relief.

