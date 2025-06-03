Top-5 Prospect Cam Collier Activated from Injured List
June 3, 2025 - Midwest League (MWL)
Dayton Dragons News Release
Dayton, Ohio - The Dayton Dragons have announced that Reds top-five prospect Cam Collier has been activated from the Dragons 60-day injured list after suffering a thumb injury in spring training.
Collier, a corner infielder, was the Reds first round draft pick in 2022 and spent the entire 2024 season with the Dragons. Collier was selected as the Reds Minor League Position Player of the Year in 2024 and was also named as the third baseman on the Midwest League Full-Season All-Star team. Collier appeared in 119 games with the Dragons in 2024, batting .248 with 20 home runs and 74 RBI.
Collier's 2025 stint in Dayton is expected to be brief. Prior to his thumb injury, he was expected to open the season with the Reds Double-A affiliate, Chattanooga. Collier played in 10 games in May with the Reds Arizona Complex League affiliate on an injury rehab assignment.
