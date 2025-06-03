TinCaps Transactions & Game Information: June vs. Beloit Sky Carp (Marlins Affiliate)

June 3, 2025 - Midwest League (MWL)

Fort Wayne TinCaps News Release







The San Diego Padres have made the following Minor League transactions:

Effective Tuesday, June 3, 2025

- Right-Handed Pitcher Cole Palpham transferred from Arizona Complex League Padres to High-A Fort Wayne on rehab (uniform: No. 21)

Fort Wayne TinCaps (25-26) vs. Beloit Sky Carp (27-24)

Tuesday, June 3 | ABC Supply Stadium | 7:05 PM | Game 52 of 132

RHP Ian Koenig (1-3, 6.67 ERA) vs. LHP Emmett Olson (0-1, 3.60 ERA)

WATCH: Bally Sports Live, MLB.TV | LISTEN: 1380 The Fan & 100.9 FM

LAST GAME: The Fort Wayne TinCaps lost to the Great Lakes Loons (Dodgers affiliate), 6-5, Sunday afternoon on a walk-off single by Logan Wagner.

WELCOME BACK TO THE GATEWAY TO WISCONSIN: The Fort Wayne TinCaps and Beloit Sky Carp begin a six-game set Tuesday, playing for the first time since 2023 and for the first time at ABC Supply Stadium. Fort Wayne last played Beloit on the road in 2019.

HOMECOMING FOR CAMPBELL: TinCaps outfielder Jacob Campbell is a native of Janesville, Wisconsin, 25 minutes north of Beloit. As a kid, Campbell attended Beloit Snappers games and played for the Janesville Little League.

COMEBACK 'CAPS: Combining for six unanswered runs in the sixth and seventh innings Saturday, the TinCaps have now come from behind in 13 of their 25 wins this season. 10 of those came in their first 13 wins. They have come back from as large as seven runs.

THROUGH SIX INNINGS: The TinCaps are undefeated when leading after six innings this season. A perfect 20-0 record has been helped out by four Fort Wayne relievers holding sub-3.00 ERAs.

ON THE ROAD AGAIN: The Fort Wayne TinCaps are on their longest road trip of the season. 12 games in 13 days, the 'Caps just wrapped up their series against the Dodgers-affiliated Great Lakes Loons on Sunday and now face the Marlins-affiliated Sky Carp. Fort Wayne heads home June 10 to start a series with the South Bend Cubs.

BAT 'EM IN BRANDON: Brandon Butterworth is tied for third in the Midwest League in average with runners in scoring position, hitting .385 (15-for-49) with six extra-base hits and 17 RBI. He is only below No. 7 overall prospect Max Clark and is one spot ahead of Twins No. 4 prospect Kaelen Culpepper.

WALKING ROSMAN: TinCaps infielder Rosman Verdugo has 10 walks in his last 27 plate appearances (seven games). The No. 24 Padres prospect walked four times in his first 77 plate appearances to begin the year.

JACK COSTELLO: Doubled twice Friday off of Loons left-handed starter Luke Fox. Costello ranks 5th in the MWL, hitting .347 against left-handed pitchers with five doubles (1st), eight extra-base hits (T-1st), and 12 RBI (1st). He is doing so with 14 or more plate appearances than the four above him.

NIGHT, NIGHT FROM NEIGHBORS: For active pitchers who've thrown at least 20 innings, Tyson Neighbors' 45.6% strikeout rate is 3rd in Minor League Baseball. Leading the Midwest league, it is the highest in franchise history with data available back to 2006. The No. 15 Padres prospect also leads the league in K/9 (16.2), and swinging strike% (22.7%), and ranks 6th in K-BB ratio (6.00). Neighbors is 6th in strikeouts (36) among relievers. The righthander holds a 1.35 ERA across 20.0 IP with four saves.

SHUTDOWN MAL: Down a pair Friday, TinCaps reliever Josh Mallitz played the stopper role once again with 2 1/3 shutout innings in relief. Mallitz both struck out and walked two while not allowing a hit. The Ole Miss grad has recorded 12 1/3 consecutive shutout innings across his last five outings, striking out 19. Since April 30, Mallitz has made six straight appearances of at least two innings, holding a 1.00 ERA with 23 strikeouts. He is tied for 7th in the MWL in strikeouts (35) among relievers.

EYEING IT LIKE A HAWK(INS): Fort Wayne reliever Garrett Hawkins has not allowed a run in his last 10 outings. Across 12 2/3 quiet innings, Hawkins has struck out 19, with his fastball topping 98 mph. He is tied for 4th in the league with four wins and for 11th amongst Midwest League relievers with 33 strikeouts. After 702 days without a professional appearance, Hawkins moved to the TinCaps bullpen after beginning his career as a starter.







Midwest League Stories from June 3, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.