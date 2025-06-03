TinCaps Win Series Opener in Return to Beloit

June 3, 2025

BELOIT, Wis. - Rained out with two outs in the top half of the seventh inning, the Fort Wayne TinCaps beat the Sky Carp (Marlins affiliate), 4-2, in the series opener.

In their first trip to Beloit since 2019, the TinCaps (26-26) received a quality start from right-hander Ian Koenig. Koenig needed just six pitches in a 1-2-3 first inning before a 13-pitch second frame. Across a career-long six innings pitched, Koenig threw 79 pitches, giving up two runs on two hits, including a two-run home run by Sky Carp (27-25) second-baseman Echedry Vargas (No. 16 Marlins affiliate).

The 'Caps scored first for a second-straight game. Following a walk and two singles to begin the second inning, Sean Barnett (No. 28 Padres prospect) lined his first High-A triple, clearing the bases to go up three.

Two innings later, Rosman Verdugo (No. 24 Padres prospect) launched his ninth home run of the season. His first on the road, Verdugo is now second in the Midwest League in home runs. The 20-year-old reached all four times with a pair of walks and a hit-by-pitch. Verdugo has 12 walks in his last 31 plate appearances (eight games).

Verdugo's second walk preceded a heavy onset of rain that forced the game into a delay. Less than half an hour later, with more rain in the forecast, the game was called.

