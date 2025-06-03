Whitecaps Wash Away Lake County in Ninth Straight Win

June 3, 2025 - Midwest League (MWL)

West Michigan Whitecaps News Release







COMSTOCK PARK, MI - Top Detroit Tigers prospects Kevin McGonigle and Josue Briceño hit back-to-back homers as the West Michigan Whitecaps rolled to their ninth-straight victory 9-2 over the Lake County Captains in front of 5,398 fans Tuesday night at LMCU Ballpark.

Briceño reached base five times in the ballgame while finishing a triple shy of the cycle, going 4-4 with two runs and three RBI including a solo homer. Meanwhile, McGonigle finished 2-5 with three RBI, including a two-run homer, and is now hitting .488 with a .596 OBP through his first 11 games with the Whitecaps this year.

West Michigan tallied four runs across the first two innings - spotlighted by Briceño's RBI double - grabbing the 4-0 lead. Meanwhile, Whitecaps starting pitcher Joe Miller silenced the Captains, allowing just one run - a solo homer from infielder Maick Collado - through five innings pitched with two strikeouts to maintain a 4-1 lead. West Michigan then added three more runs in the sixth - highlighted by McGonigle's two-run homer followed by Briceño's solo blast - making the lead 7-1. Lake County added their second solo home run of the game in the seventh inning from outfielder Esteban Gonzålez - but the rally was short-lived - as Max Clark added an RBI single before McGonigle followed with an RBI groundout in the following frame - increasing their lead to 9-2. 'Caps relievers Marco Jimenez and Micah Ashman made quick work of the Captains in the final two innings - combining for two scoreless innings with three strikeouts to close out the 9-2 win.

The Whitecaps improve to 37-15 while the Captains fall to 25-27. Miller (3-1) secures his third win of the year while Captains starter Matt Wilkinson (1-6) suffers his sixth loss - allowing three runs while failing to escape the first inning. With the win, the Whitecaps magic number to clinch their first playoff appearance since 2018 now sits at seven games. Meanwhile, the 'Caps lead the Midwest League in home runs with 49 on the year.

UP NEXT

The Whitecaps play the second game of this six-game series against the Lake County Captains from LMCU Ballpark on Wednesday at 6:35 pm. Pitcher Hayden Minton, recently added to the 'Caps roster from Single-A Lakeland, makes his Comstock Park debut against righty Dylan DeLucia for the Captains. Broadcast coverage with Dan Hasty and Nate Wangler starts on the Whitecaps Baseball Network at 6:20 pm on 106.1 FM 'The Ticket' and 1340 WJRW-AM in Grand Rapids. Catch all the action on the radio or listen to the game live at whitecapsbaseball.com.







Midwest League Stories from June 3, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.