First Inning Does in Chiefs in Rain-Shortened Affair

June 3, 2025 - Midwest League (MWL)

PEORIA, IL - The Quad Cities River Bandits did all of their scoring in the first inning on Tuesday and blanked the Chiefs 3-0 in a rain-shortened affair.

Quad Cities wasted no time, collecting three extra-base hits to open the ballgame off of Chiefs starter Hancel Rincon. An Eric Torres double was followed by back-to-back triples from Sam Kulasingham and Callan Moss to give the Bandits a 2-0 lead. Moments later, a single by Carson Roccaforte plated Moss to make it 3-0. Rincon settled in after the rough first, allowing just one more hit over six innings. He finished with five hits allowed and four strikeouts.

On the other side, River Bandits right-hander Felix Arronde retired the first 12 batters he faced. Peoria broke through in the fifth inning with a lead-off single from Zach Levenson, their first hit of the night. Arronde quickly recovered, retiring the next three hitters to end the frame. He then worked a clean sixth to finish his outing.

Quad Cities turned to the bullpen in the seventh inning, bringing in left-hander Marlin Willis, who retired the side in order.

The Peoria bullpen held strong. Hunter Hayes and D.J. Carpenter each tossed a scoreless frame to keep the game close. Before the Chiefs could bat in the bottom of the eighth inning, the skies opened up. After a 37-minute delay, the game was ruled final.

Game two of the series is set for Wednesday night at Dozer Park, with first pitch set for 6:35 p.m. Right-hander Gerardo Salas is the probable starter for the Chiefs.







