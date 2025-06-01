'Caps Get Franchise-First Road Sweep in 11-3 Win

June 1, 2025 - Midwest League (MWL)

DAYTON, OH - The West Michigan Whitecaps finished their first six-game road series sweep in franchise history Sunday afternoon as Kevin McGonigle, John Peck, and Seth Stephenson combined for nine RBI in an 11-3 drubbing of the Dayton Dragons in front of 8,220 fans at Day Air Ballpark.

McGonigle - who reached base five times for the second time in the series - finished 3-for-4 with a double, two runs scored, two walks, and three RBI in the winning effort. Meanwhile, Peck and Stephenson combined to go 4-11 with six RBI, including Stephenson's fifth home run of the year.

West Michigan grabbed an early lead as Peck delivered a two-run single in the third inning before Stephenson blasted a two-run homer over the left field wall in the fourth - providing the 'Caps a 4-0 edge. Meanwhile, Whitecaps starter Rayner Castillo, alongside relievers Ty Mattison and Preston Howey, posted six scoreless frames while adding four strikeouts as the Whitecaps added five more runs across the sixth and seventh frames - featuring a two-run double from McGonigle before adding another RBI base hit in the seventh - expanding their lead to 9-0. Dayton broke through in the bottom of the seventh as third baseman Johnny Ascanio added an RBI single - but the 'Caps responded quickly - piling on two more runs in the eighth as Luke Gold absorbed a bases-loaded hit by pitch and Stephenson added an RBI groundout - making it 11-1. 'Caps closer Freddy Pacheco struggled to get outs in the bottom of the ninth, allowing a pair of runs to score before reliever Carlos Lequerica slammed the door on a lineout by Dragons designated hitter Leo Balcazar, completing the 11-3 win and series sweep.

With their season-high eighth straight victory, the Whitecaps improve to 36-15 on the season, while the Dragons fall to 17-34. Mattison (1-0) secures his first win in his first showing with the Whitecaps this year - part of a Minor League Rehab Assignment - throwing one scoreless frame, while Dragons starting pitcher Nestor Lorant (0-2) suffers his second loss, allowing two runs through three innings pitched. After the win, the magic number for the Whitecaps to clinch the Midwest League Eastern Division and their first postseason appearance since 2018 now sits at eight games. West Michigan batted .350 with runners in scoring position while averaging just over 10 runs per game against Dayton - as top 100 prospects, Josue Briceño and McGonigle finished a combined 19-38 with four doubles, six home runs, 16 runs scored, 17 RBI, and 12 total walks.

