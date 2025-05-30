White Slugs Seventh Homer in 11-3 Loss

May 30, 2025 - Midwest League (MWL)

Lansing Lugnuts News Release







LANSING, Mich. - Tommy White homered for the fourth time in his last six games, but the Beloit Sky Carp (27-22) rolled to a 11-3 victory over the Lansing Lugnuts (26-23) on Friday night at Jackson® Field™.

The game was delayed 27 minutes at the start due to rain and took three hours and 24 minutes to play, featuring 21 hits, 13 walks and 23 runners left on the bases, 13 by Lansing.

Third baseman White, the A's No. 7 prospect, drilled an RBI single in the first inning off Beloit starter Thomas White, the Marlins' No. 1 prospect, for a quick 1-0 Nuts lead.

Two innings later, White launched his seventh home run of the year off reliever Ike Buxton, lifting the Nuts into a 2-0 lead.

But, aided by a pair of Lugnuts errors, Beloit answered back with six unearned runs in the fourth inning against Yunior Tur and reliever Wander Guante, added two runs in the sixth off Tom Reisinger and wrapped things up on a Payton Green three-run double in the seventh off Henry Gomez.

Beloit shortstop Green went 4-for-6 with two doubles, a triple and six RBIs, while the Lugnuts were led by a three-single night from shortstop Joshua Kuroda-Grauer and a two-double night from second baseman Casey Yamauchi.

The Sky Carp have defeated the Lugnuts in three straight games.

Saturday is Kids Night, with kids taking over the P.A. booth, player headshots, the grounds crew, and much more, with postgame Kids Run the Bases and LAFCU Fireworks. Lansing right-hander Steven Echavarria faces Beloit right-hander Karson Milbrandt at 7:05 p.m., with gates opening at 6 p.m.

Tickets are available for purchase at the stadium box office, (517) 485-4500 or online at milb.com/lansing.







Midwest League Stories from May 30, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.