Percival Transferred to AA Wichita; Gabbert Activated from 7-Day IL, Transferred to a Fort Myers; Kisting Transferred from a Fort Myers

June 7, 2025 - Midwest League (MWL)

Cedar Rapids Kernels News Release







CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa - In conjunction with the Minnesota Twins, the Cedar Rapids Kernels announce the following roster moves effective today. RHP Cole Percival has been transferred to AA Wichita from Cedar Rapids. RHP Matt Gabbert has been activated from the 7-day IL and transferred to single-A Fort Myers. As a corresponding move, RHP Jacob Kisting has been transferred to Cedar Rapids from Fort Myers and is active immediately. Kisting will wear #46. These moves were announced by Minnesota Twins Manager, Minor League Operations Jason Davila.

The 2025 Cedar Rapids roster currently sits at 29 active players, with 10 on the injured list.

Cedar Rapids continues its six-game series on the road against Wisconsin tonight at 6:40.







