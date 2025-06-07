Wisconsin Walks-off Cedar Rapids for Second Straight Night, 3-2

June 7, 2025 - Midwest League (MWL)

Cedar Rapids Kernels News Release







Appleton, WI - With one out in the bottom of the ninth inning, pinch runner Luiyin Alastre scrambled home to score on a wild pitch to score the game-winning run for Wisconsin in a 3-2 walk-off win over Cedar Rapids Saturday night.

After a comeback win in game four of the series on Friday night, the Timber Rattlers got on the board first on Saturday. With one out in the bottom of the first inning, Eduardo Garcia smashed a home run to left to jump Wisconsin on top 1-0.

In the third, Cedar Rapids pulled even. With two outs, Kyle DeBarge doubled, moved up to third on a wild pitch and scored on an error to tie the game at 1-1.

In the bottom of the fourth, the Timber Rattlers regained the lead. Blake Burke reached on a single and stole second base. In scoring position, he came home to score two batters later on a Jadher Areinamo RBI double to put Wisconsin back ahead 2-1.

Thanks to the Kernels' pitching staff, the score remained 2-1 until the top of the ninth. Alejandro Hidalgo struck out seven across five two-run innings, and behind him, Eston Stull posted a pair of scoreless innings in relief.

In the top of the ninth, Poncho Ruiz and Justin Connell worked back-to-back walks to begin the frame. After a double play made the first two outs in the inning, DeBarge came to the plate with the tying run on third and two outs. Down to his final strike, DeBarge doubled down the left field line to tie the game at 2-2 and send it to the bottom of the ninth.

In the bottom of the ninth, Burke opened the frame with a single and was pinch run for by Luiyin Alastre. After a walk moved Alastre to second, a fly out put him on third with one out, and a batter later, he came home to score on a wild pitch as the Timber Rattlers walked off the Kernels for the second straight night, 3-2.

The loss drops Cedar Rapids to 32-23 on the season and 2-3 in the series against Wisconsin. The series finale with the Timber Rattlers is set for Sunday at 1:10 with Tanner Hall on the mound for the Kernels opposite Sam Garcia.







Midwest League Stories from June 7, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.