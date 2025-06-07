River Bandits and Chiefs Rained out Saturday

June 7, 2025 - Midwest League (MWL)

Peoria, Illinois - Tonight's game between the Quad Cities River Bandits and the Peoria Chiefs has been postponed due to rain.

The game will be made up as part of a straight doubleheader on Sunday, June 8, with first pitch for game one scheduled for 12:05 p.m. at Dozer Park. Both games of the twin bill will be seven innings.







