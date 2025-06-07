De Vries Again Makes History, TinCaps Fall on Saturday Night

June 7, 2025 - Midwest League (MWL)

BELOIT, Wis. - Against a record crowd on the road, the Fort Wayne TinCaps lost Saturday night to the Beloit Sky Carp (Marlins affiliate), 4-3.

Fort Wayne (28-28) saw a pair of bright offensive performances from No. 1 Padres prospect Leo De Vries and first baseman Ethan Long.

De Vries walked four times, plating the first run of the game in the opening frame after an RBI single by Rosman Verdugo (No. 24 Padres prospect). The four-walk performance tied a franchise record for most walks in a game, with data available back to 2005. Only three other players have achieved the feat, the last being Anthony Villar on July 12, 2024, when the 'Caps combined to throw their fourth no-hitter in franchise history. De Vries also stole two bases and is now 6-for-7 in attempts this year.

Long proved powerful driving in two of the TinCaps' three runs. A solo home run in the fourth inning gave the 'Caps a 2-1 lead before a sac fly in the eighth brought them within one. The wall-scraper is Long's third of the year.

A pair of Beloit (29-27) home runs proved to be the difference for the Sky Carp. A leadoff homer to left field by Gage Miller (No. 21 Marlins prospect) tied up the game in the first inning before a three-run shot in the fifth by Echedry Vargas (No. 26 Marlins prospect) put the Sky Carp ahead for good.

Cole Paplham and Nick Wissman each threw two scoreless innings, neither allowing a hit in relief. The 'Caps offense had the tying runner in scoring position in both the eighth and ninth innings, but could not score, leaving 10 runners on base.

Next Game: Sunday, June 8 @ Beloit (2:05 p.m.)

- TinCaps Probable Starter: RHP Eric Yost

- Sky Carp Probable Starter: RHP Jake Brooks

