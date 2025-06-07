Chiefs-River Bandits Postponed Saturday

June 7, 2025 - Midwest League (MWL)

PEORIA, IL - Saturday's tilt between the Peoria Chiefs and the Quad Cities River Bandits was postponed due to rain.

The game will be made up on Sunday as part of a doubleheader. Game one is scheduled for a 12:05 PM first pitch. Gates will open one hour before first pitch at 11:05 AM.

Peoria has already secured at least a split in the series against division leader Quad Cities.

Fans with tickets to Saturday's game can exchange them for any other 2025 Chiefs home game.

