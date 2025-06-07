Chiefs-River Bandits Postponed Saturday
June 7, 2025 - Midwest League (MWL)
Peoria Chiefs News Release
PEORIA, IL - Saturday's tilt between the Peoria Chiefs and the Quad Cities River Bandits was postponed due to rain.
The game will be made up on Sunday as part of a doubleheader. Game one is scheduled for a 12:05 PM first pitch. Gates will open one hour before first pitch at 11:05 AM.
Peoria has already secured at least a split in the series against division leader Quad Cities.
Fans with tickets to Saturday's game can exchange them for any other 2025 Chiefs home game.
For the latest information, fans are encouraged to visit peoriachiefs.com.
