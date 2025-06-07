Lugnuts Top Dragons 3-1 Despite Long Home Run by Dayton's Ariel Almonte

Dayton, Ohio - Midwest League batting leader T.J. Schofield-Sam delivered two doubles and a triple to lead the Lansing Lugnuts to a 3-1 victory over the Dayton Dragons on Saturday night.

A crowd of 8,047 was in attendance at Day Air Ballpark.

Three Lansing pitchers combined to limit the Dragons to five hits in the game.

Game Summary:

The Dragons took the lead in the second inning when Ariel Almonte blasted a home run estimated at 422' with an exit velocity of 113 mph to right field to make it 1-0. The homer was Almonte's third of the season.

View the Almonte home run here: https://twitter.com/DragonsBaseball/status/1931502060781851091

Lansing responded with two runs in the top of the third to take the lead. The first three batters of the inning all produced extra base hits to put Lansing in front.

Lansing scored a single run in the fifth inning to close out the scoring. The Dragons rarely threatened to score after Almonte's home run, advancing only one runner past first base over the final seven innings. They had a chance to score in the seventh, taking advantage of a walk and an error that put runners at first and second with one out, but they could not come up with the big hit. Connor Burns struck out with men at first and third to end the inning.

Anthony Stephan, in his first start since returning from the injured list, went 2 for 3 with two hard singles to lead the Dragons. Almonte's home run was the only extra base hit.

Dayton starting pitcher Nestor Lorant (0-3) suffered the loss. He worked four and two-thirds innings, allowing six hits and three runs with one walk and four strikeouts.

Dayton relievers Cody Adcock and Irvin Machuca combined to work the final four and one-third innings without allowing a run. The two relievers combined to strike out five without allowing a walk, surrendering just one hit.

Up Next: The Dragons (18-38) host Lansing (32-24) in the last game of the six-game series on Sunday afternoon at 1:05 at Day Air Ballpark in the heart of the Water Street District. Luke Hayden (1-0, 2.27) will start for Dayton. For ticket information, go to daytondragons.com/tickets.

On the Air: All Dragons home and road games are broadcast on radio on FOX Sports 980 AM WONE. Games can be heard on smart phones, iPads, and other mobile devices via the free Dragons Mobile App, or on a computer at wone.com. Games are also available on HD Radio on 104.7 WTUI HD 2.







