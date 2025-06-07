TinCaps Game Information: June 7 vs. Beloit Sky Carp (Marlins Affiliate)

June 7, 2025 - Midwest League (MWL)

Fort Wayne TinCaps News Release







Fort Wayne TinCaps (28-27) vs. Beloit Sky Carp (28-27)

Saturday, June 7 | ABC Supply Stadium | 7:35 PM | Game 56 of 132

RHP Isaiah Lowe (1-5, 6.07 ERA) vs. RHP Karson Milbrandt (0-2, 2.49 ERA)

WATCH: Bally Sports Live, MLB.TV | LISTEN: 1380 The Fan & 100.9 FM

YESTERDAY: Putting together their third shutout win this season, the Fort Wayne TinCaps took Friday night's matchup on the road, 3-0 over the Beloit Sky Carp (Marlins affiliate).

SHUT 'EM OUT: Behind six innings from starter Miguel Mendez and three innings of relief from Harry Gustin, the TinCaps combined for their third shutout win this season. It is the second time Gustin bookended a shutout this season. The southpaw followed Isaiah Lowe (No. 10 Padres prospect) on May 3 with four hitless frames against Dayton.

MENDEZ MAGIC: New right-handed Friday night arm Miguel Mendez dazzled Friday night against Marlins top prospect Thomas White. Across a career-long six innings, Mendez did not allow a run, giving up three hits and two walks while striking out seven. Across two levels, Mendez has struck out 33.6% (47-140) of the batters he's faced. In four outings with Fort Wayne, Mendez holds a 2.45 ERA (6 ER) across 22 innings pitched. On May 23, the 22-year-old tied a career-high with nine strikeouts in 4 1/3 innings. In his first start with the 'Caps on May 9, Mendez gave up three hits without allowing a single walk, striking out seven. From the second to fifth innings, he retired nine in a row, at one point striking out five straight.

GUTSY GUSTIN: TinCaps long-reliever Harry Gustin continues to go long distances out of the bullpen. Behind his third nine-plus out save on Friday, Gustin has lowered his ERA to 2.04. The southpaw gave up just one hit, striking out a career-high six. His 41 strikeouts this season are third amongst Midwest League relievers. Since May 3, Gustin pitched in 20 innings across seven appearances, striking out 27 of 79 batters faced (34.2%). On the stretch, he has a 1.35 ERA.

THROUGH SIX INNINGS: The TinCaps are undefeated when leading after six innings this season. A perfect 23-0 record has been helped out by four Fort Wayne relievers holding sub-3.00 ERAs.

COBRA KAI: Kai Roberts (No. 23 Padres prospect) reached three times on four plate appearances on Thursday. With a two-hit showing, he is now 5-for-10 in the series and has raised his average 81 points in three games. Roberts continues to run well, as he is now 27-for-27 in attempts in his pro career. Roberts at Utah set both the single-season and career records for stolen bases.

PATIENCE AND POWER: TinCaps infielder Rosman Verdugo has shown growth in approach. Second in the Midwest League in home runs with his ninth on Tuesday, Verdugo has also been patient. The No. 24 Padres prospect has 16 walks in his last 54 plate appearances (11 games). He walked just four times in his first 77 plate appearances to begin the year. Verdugo is also tied for third in the MWL with 22 extra-base hits. Following a 2-for-5 day Thursday, he leads the team with 12 multi-hit games.

FISHING FOR KARP: TinCaps outfielder Braedon Karpathios smacked another two-out RBI base hit in the sixth inning Friday, breaking a scoreless tie. Backing up a two-run double on Wednesday, Karpathios is 4-for-14 in the series and batting .321 across an eight-game on-base streak. The 21-year-old has a 23.2% line drive rate, which is third on the team. He is also tied for fourth in the MWL in walks (36) and 6th in BB% (18.5%).

DO IT ALL BARNETT: Drafted as a two-way player, Sean Barnett (No. 28 Padres prospect) went 2-for-4 on Friday with a double and a single, garnering the TinCaps' only multi-hit performance. This comes after the right-hander made his professional debut on the mound on Wednesday, working a 1-2-3 fifth frame. Barnett's fastball climbed up to 96 mph in his debut, and he fired home 12 pitches in his lone inning of work. Beginning the series, he got the scoring started Tuesday with a three-run triple in the second inning. He now has 12 extra-base hits in 29 games across two levels.

JAKE SNIDER: Has reached base in 20 out of his last 22 games and just ended an 8-game on-base streak after a flyout and a sac bunt on Friday. Snider collected an RBI base knock in each of his first two trips to the plate Wednesday. Hitting .292 (7-for-24) on the streak, Snider drove in six.







Midwest League Stories from June 7, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.