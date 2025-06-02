South Bend Cubs RHP Tyler Schlaffer Named Midwest League Pitcher of the Week

June 2, 2025 - Midwest League (MWL)

South Bend, IN - South Bend Cubs right-hander Tyler Schlaffer (pronounced Shhlay-Furr) was selected as 'Midwest League Pitcher of the Week' after tossing the longest start by a South Bend Cubs pitcher since 2015 on Wednesday night against the Quad Cities River Bandits. The South Chicago Suburbs native Schlaffer worked a career-high eight innings, allowing one run, one hit, and one walk. He also matched a career-best with eight strikeouts in the outing.

Schlaffer is the first South Bend Cub to pitch eight or more innings in a start since Erick Leal in 2015. Facing the River Bandits, after Schlaffer gave up his only run of the game in the bottom of the 3rd, the former Chicago Cubs 9th-round pick out of Homewood Flossmoor High School retired the next 17 batters in a row. His final five innings of the night were all perfect frames.

Schlaffer and the Cubs will return home on Tuesday night for a match-up with an old Midwest League East Division rival, the Great Lakes Loons. First pitch of the six-game series on Tuesday night is scheduled for 7:05 PM, with the radio call starting at 6:45 PM on Sports Radio WSBT. For series tickets, visit SouthBendCubs.com, or call (574) 235-9988.







