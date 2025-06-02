Eeles Returned from Rehab Assignment; Noble Released

June 2, 2025 - Midwest League (MWL)

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa - In conjunction with the Minnesota Twins, the Cedar Rapids Kernels announce the following roster moves effective today. INF Payton Eeles has been returned to AAA St. Paul following his rehab assignment. As a separate move, RHP Jack Noble has been released. These moves were announced by Minnesota Twins Manager, Minor League Operations Jason Davila.

The 2025 Cedar Rapids roster currently sits at 29 active players, with 11 on the injured list.

Cedar Rapids opens up a six-game series on the road against Wisconsin Tuesday at 6:40.







