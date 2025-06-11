Vazquez's Heroics Snap River Bandits' Skid

June 11, 2025 - Midwest League (MWL)

Quad Cities River Bandits News Release







Davenport, Iowa - Daniel Vazquez capped off a four-hit performance with the game-winner Wednesday, as the Quad Cities River Bandits snapped a six-game losing streak with a 3-2 walk-off win over the Beloit Sky Carp at Modern Woodmen Park.

In just his second game removed from the Injured List, the shortstop went 4-for-4 with two doubles, two singles, two RBIs, and a walk to help the Bandits secure their sixth walk-off victory of the season.

After opening his night with a pair of scoreless frames, Quad Cities' starting pitcher Drew Beam ran into trouble in the third. The right-hander walked Jacob Jenkins-Cowart to begin the inning and after steals of second and third, the Sky Carp outfielder scored the game's first run on Emaarion Boyd's RBI-triple, his second in as many games to start the series.

With another run 90 feet away, Beam kept his composure and got Michael Snyder to line-out to Vazquez, who quickly doubled off Boyd at third to end the inning and keep it a 1-0 Beloit lead.

The Bandits wouldn't take long to respond as Erick Torres ran out a dribbler to third for an infield single and then came in to tie the game 1-1 on Vazquez's second double of the night.

Both Beam and Sky Carp starter Noble Meyer kept the contest scoreless for the next two innings, but Beloit broke the tie in the fifth on an Echedry Vargas solo shot, his fourth of the season. Just as he did in the third, Beam rebounded with three-straight outs to close the inning with a 2-1 River Bandits' deficit.

After a 4.0-inning, one-run start from Meyer, the River Bandits had an opportunity to tie the game against Sky Carp reliever Brandon White in the bottom of the fifth, as Torres and Vazquez recorded back-to-back one-out singles. Sam Kulasingham kept the line moving with a single of his own, but Jenkins-Cowart gunned down Torres at the plate to keep Beloit in front.

Beam returned to the mound in the sixth and worked around Gage Miller's two-out double to complete his fifth quality start of the season and his third against the Sky Carp, striking out five over 6.0 innings of two-run ball.

After a scoreless top of seventh inning from River Bandits' right-hander Tommy Molsky, a two-out rally in the bottom half culminated in a 2-2 game, as Kulasingam made White pay for back-to-back two-out walks of Torres and Vazquez with a game-tying RBI-single.

A.J. Casuey, who helped Molsky complete a scoreless eighth, kept the game knotted with a one-two-three top of the ninth and left the Bandits' bats needing just one run to win it.

Sky Carp right-hander Holt Jones took over on the mound for the Sky Carp and struggled to find the strike zone, eventually yielding a leadoff single to Carter Frederick. Despite falling into an 0-2 count, Omar Hernandez then successfully laid down a sacrifice bunt to move Frederick to second. After Torres drew a five-pitch walk, Vazquez put the finishing touches on his night with the game-winning single to center field, scoring Frederick from second.

Causey (7-2) earned his Midwest League-leading seventh win of the season behind 1.1-scoreless innings out of the bullpen, while Jones (4-3) was saddled with the loss for Beloit.

With the series tied at one game apiece and trailing the first place Cedar Rapids Kernels by a half-game in the Midwest League West Division, Quad Cities returns to Modern Woodmen Park for game three of its set against Beloit tomorrow night. River Bandits' right-hander Josh Hansell (0-1, 3.95) is slated to get the start against Sky Carp left-hander and Miami Marlins' top prospect Thomas White (2-2, 2.90). First pitch is scheduled for 6:30 p.m.







Midwest League Stories from June 11, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.