Swan Shines Again, K's Eight in Loons 4-2 Win

June 11, 2025 - Midwest League (MWL)

MIDLAND, Mich. - Eriq Swan struck out eight over six innings and permitted just two hits against the Wisconsin Timber Rattlers (30-29) setting up a 4-2 Great Lakes Loons (31-28) win on an 84-degree sunny Wednesday night at Dow Diamond.

- Eriq Swan had four inning-ending strikeouts, on his way to a pro ball career-high eight strikeouts. The Dodgers No. 19 prospect had it all working, with his slider the go-to finishing pitch. For the second straight outing, he finished six innings.

- Great Lakes plated four runs, two came unearned. Jake Gelof led off the second inning with a single and advanced to second on a throwing error from Wisconsin shortstop Jadher Areinamo. With two outs, Wilman Diaz delivered an RBI double to center field.

- The Loons tallied two in the third. Josue De Paula singled aboard and Mike Sirota reached on another Areinamo error. On a 2-2 pitch with two outs, Kyle Nevin smoked a double to left-center field. Nevin has driven in five in three games played with Great Lakes.

- Mike Sirota made it 4-0 with his first triple in High-A. He plated De Paula, who after running to second base pre-pitch; slid, popped up, and took a step right of second base without touching the base again and then scored. To disrupt the appeal, Sirota forced a rundown and was picked off but secured his RBI.

- A Juan Baez RBI single delivered Wisconsin's first run in the sixth. The second was off a four-walk eighth inning from Evan Shaw. Robinson Ortiz would inherit bases loaded in the eighth and 4-2 score with two outs and forced a fielders' choice. Ortiz completed the four-out save, permitting only on base runner.

The contest saw a combined 10 stolen bases. Zyhir Hope stole two of the three total for Great Lakes.

