Swan Shines Again, K's Eight in Loons 4-2 Win
June 11, 2025 - Midwest League (MWL)
Great Lakes Loons News Release
MIDLAND, Mich. - Eriq Swan struck out eight over six innings and permitted just two hits against the Wisconsin Timber Rattlers (30-29) setting up a 4-2 Great Lakes Loons (31-28) win on an 84-degree sunny Wednesday night at Dow Diamond.
- Eriq Swan had four inning-ending strikeouts, on his way to a pro ball career-high eight strikeouts. The Dodgers No. 19 prospect had it all working, with his slider the go-to finishing pitch. For the second straight outing, he finished six innings.
- Great Lakes plated four runs, two came unearned. Jake Gelof led off the second inning with a single and advanced to second on a throwing error from Wisconsin shortstop Jadher Areinamo. With two outs, Wilman Diaz delivered an RBI double to center field.
- The Loons tallied two in the third. Josue De Paula singled aboard and Mike Sirota reached on another Areinamo error. On a 2-2 pitch with two outs, Kyle Nevin smoked a double to left-center field. Nevin has driven in five in three games played with Great Lakes.
- Mike Sirota made it 4-0 with his first triple in High-A. He plated De Paula, who after running to second base pre-pitch; slid, popped up, and took a step right of second base without touching the base again and then scored. To disrupt the appeal, Sirota forced a rundown and was picked off but secured his RBI.
- A Juan Baez RBI single delivered Wisconsin's first run in the sixth. The second was off a four-walk eighth inning from Evan Shaw. Robinson Ortiz would inherit bases loaded in the eighth and 4-2 score with two outs and forced a fielders' choice. Ortiz completed the four-out save, permitting only on base runner.
Rounding Things Out
The contest saw a combined 10 stolen bases. Zyhir Hope stole two of the three total for Great Lakes.
Up Next
The Loons and Timber Rattlers next matchup is tomorrow Thursday, June 12th. The first pitch is at 7:05 pm. Thursday is Pride Night presented by Dow GLAD & Great Lakes Bay Pride. Every Thursday home game is Thirsty Thursday, featuring half-off beer all night long, brought to you by JP O'Sullivan.
The Great Lakes Loons have been a partner of the Los Angeles Dodgers since the team's inception in 2007. Dow Diamond serves as the team's home and also houses the Michigan Baseball Foundation, a 501(c)(3) non-profit public charity, and Sports Radio 100.9 The Mitt. For tickets or information about the Loons, call 989-837-BALL or visit Loons.com.
