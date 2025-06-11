River Bandits Walk off Sky Carp to Even Series

June 11, 2025 - Midwest League (MWL)

Beloit Sky Carp News Release







DAVENPORT, Iowa - Another terrific performance by the Sky Carp pitching staff wasn't quite enough to beat Quad Cities Wednesday night, as the Carp fell 3-2 in walk-off fashion.

The Sky Carp took a 1-0 lead in the third inning when Emaarion Boyd rifled a triple to left field, scoring Jacob Jenkins-Cowart.

After the River Bandits tied the game at 1-1 in the bottom of the inning, Echedry Vargas stayed hot by hitting his fourth home run of the season, a solo shot to left in the fifth inning to make it 2-1.

The River Bandits tied the game in the seventh, and Daniel Vazquez singled home Carter Frederick with the winning run in the ninth.

Noble Meyer got the start for the Carp and allowed just one run in four solid innings. Brandon White followed by posting the same four-inning, one-run line.

The Sky Carp and the River Bandits will be back at it Thursday at 6:30 p.m. The Carp will be back home on Tuesday, June 17 to take on the Cedar Rapids Kernels at 6:05 p.m.

