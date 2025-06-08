TinCaps Take Series Win with 5-1 Victory

June 8, 2025 - Midwest League (MWL)

Beloit Sky Carp News Release







BELOIT - A fantastic homestand was wrapped up by a tough defeat Sunday afternoon as the Sky Carp fell 5-1 to Fort Wayne at ABC Supply Stadium.

The Carp, who lost four of six games in the series to the TinCaps, again had a solid performance on the mound with 12 strikeouts.

The TinCaps opened the scoring with a pair of runs in the second inning. The Carp bounced back with their only run in the game, which came on a two-out single in the third inning by Michael Snyder to make it 2-1.

The TinCaps would add singles runs in the fourth, fifth and eighth to pull away for the victory.

Jake Brooks (3-4) allowed four runs in 4 1-3 innings to take the loss. Jack Sellinger struck out four of the five men he faced, and Brayan Mendoza allowed just one run in three innings.

On the offensive side, Snyder continued his hot streak, going 2-for-3 with a pair of walks, while Echedry Vargas added a pair of hits himself.

The day marked the final Poopsie's Reading Program of the season, and eight different schools were represented by over 1,000 students.

The Sky Carp will head to Quad Cities to take on the River Bandits in a six-game series beginning Tuesday at 6:30 p.m. The Carp will be back home on Tuesday, June 17 to take on the Cedar Rapids Kernels.

