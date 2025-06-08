Dayton Dragons GameDay Notes for Sunday (1:05 PM vs Lansing)

June 8, 2025 - Midwest League (MWL)

Sunday, June 8, 2025 l Game #57

Day Air Ballpark l Dayton, Ohio l 1:05 p.m.

TV: MLB App, MiLB TV, Bally Sports Live Ohio

Radio: Fox Sports 980 WONE

Lansing Lugnuts (32-24) at Dayton Dragons (18-38)

RH Nathan Dettmer (0-2, 7.80) vs. RH Luke Hayden (1-0, 2.27)

Today's Game: The Dayton Dragons (affiliate of the Cincinnati Reds) host the Lansing Lugnuts (affiliate of the Athletics) in the last game of a six-game series at Day Air Ballpark in the heart of the Water Street District.

Last Game: Saturday: Lansing 3, Dayton 1. Midwest League batting leader T.J. Schofield-Sam delivered a triple and two doubles to lead the Lugnuts to their fourth win in five games in the series. Ariel Almonte hit a home run for Dayton estimated at 422' that gave the Dragons an early 1-0 lead in the second inning. But Lansing pitchers allowed only one Dayton runner past first base the rest of the night. Anthony Stephan, in his first start since returning from the injured list, had two of the five Dayton hits.

Team and Player Notes:

The Dayton bullpen has had three straight strong outings, tossing a total of 13.2 innings while allowing just one run on four hits (4 walks, 14 strikeouts, 0.66 ERA). In the first eight games of the homestand, the Dragons bullpen allowed 43 earned runs in 44 innings (8.80 ERA).

The Dragons are batting .244 in the first five games of the current six-game series with Lansing. The Dayton team high for a series is .252 at Quad Cities, May 13-18.

The Dragons team ERA in the current series of 4.11 would rank second among their 10 series played in 2025 (nine 6-game sets; one 3-game set).

Reliever Easton Sikorski has allowed just three earned runs in 30 innings, an ERA of 0.90. Among pitchers with at least 30 innings, Sikorski is first in the MWL in ERA and tied for fourth in all Minor League Baseball.

Among MWL pitchers with at least 35 innings pitched, Dragons starting pitcher Luke Hayden is sixth in ERA at 2.27.

Victor Acosta over his last 23 games is 27 for 84 (.321) with 5 doubles, 1 triple, 9 RBI, and 14 walks, with an OBP of .457. He is third in the MWL in on-base percentage over this period (since May 11).

Johnny Ascanio over his last 18 games is 18 for 57 (.316) with 2 doubles, 1 triple, 9 walks, and only 8 strikeouts.

Leo Balcazar over his last 13 games is 19 for 58 (.328) with 2 home runs and 8 RBI, and only 7 strikeouts.

Carlos Jorge over his last 11 games is 14 for 41 (.341) with 2 home runs, 5 RBI, and 4 steals.

Connor Burns over his last 7 games is 8 for 25 (.320) with 2 home runs and 7 RBI.

Ariel Almonte in the first five games of the current series is 6 for 19 (.316) with a home run and 2 doubles.

Upcoming Probable Pitchers (Game times are Dayton time) (All games on WONE 980 AM

Tuesday, June 10 (7:00 pm): Dayton RH Brian Edgington (2-2, 4.57) at Lake County TBA

Wednesday, June 11 (12:05 pm): Dayton LH Adam Serwinowski (0-4, 5.12) at Lake County TBA

Thursday, June 12 (7:00 pm): Dayton RH Jose Montero (2-2, 3.60) at Lake County TBA

How to Watch/Listen: Dragons radio broadcasts of all home and road games are also available on FOX Sports 980 WONE (980 AM), at daytondragons.com, and via the Dragons Mobile App. Additionally, the Dragons will televise 15 games locally over-the-air on Dayton's CW (Channel 26; Spectrum Cable channels 13 and 1013). All home and road Dragons can be viewed free of charge on the Bally Sports Live app (look for Bally Live Ohio) or on the internet at Ballysportslive.com (click on Bally Sports Live Ohio or the MiLB Zone). All games are also available by subscription on the MLB App and via MiLB TV. Games in Dayton will be Dragons productions; games on the road will be produced by the opposing team.

Dragons Ticket Information: daytondragons.com/tickets Dragons 2025 Schedule: milb.com/dayton/schedule







