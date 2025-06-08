TinCaps Take Series Behind Jack Costello's Gritty Performance
June 8, 2025 - Midwest League (MWL)
Fort Wayne TinCaps News Release
BELOIT, Wis. - Ending a 12-game road trip, the Fort Wayne TinCaps clinched their series over the Beloit Sky Carp (Marlins affiliate) Sunday, winning 5-1.
Seven TinCaps (29-28) gathered hits, but first baseman Jack Costello starred on Sunday. Going 2-for-4, Costello put Fort Wayne on the board in the second inning with a two-run single.
Two innings later, Costello won an 11-pitch battle, launching his fourth home run of the season the opposite way to right field. The three-RBI performance is his team-leading sixth multi-RBI game this season.
Costello's offensive prowess backed up Fort Wayne starter Eric Yost. Across five innings, Yost struck out five Beloit (29-28) batters, giving up one run on three hits. The Northeastern grad's ERA is now a Midwest League fourth-best 2.29 while his 53 strikeouts rank eighth.
Fort Wayne added insurance runs in the fifth and eighth. Brandon Butterworth smoked an RBI ground-rule double to right field in the fifth before Kai Roberts (No. 23 Padres prospect) singled home Braedon Karpathios in the eighth.
Sean Barnett (No. 28 Padres prospect), Fernando Sanchez, Garrett Hawkins, and Tyson Neighbors closed the game out with four shutout innings in relief, helping leave 12 Sky Carp runners on base.
Hawkins has now gone 12 straight outings (14 1/3 innings) without surrendering a run, while Neighbors' ERA dropped to 1.19.
Next Game: Tuesday, June 10 vs. South Bend (7:05 p.m.)
- TinCaps Probable Starter: RHP Ian Koenig
- Cubs Probable Starter: TBD
Watch: Bally Sports Live app (free) | MLB.TV
Listen: 1380 The Fan & 100.9 FM | TinCaps.com/Broadcasts
Tickets: TinCaps.com/Tickets
Midwest League Stories from June 8, 2025
- TinCaps Take Series Behind Jack Costello's Gritty Performance - Fort Wayne TinCaps
- Kernels' Late Rally Falls Short, Wisconsin Tops Cedar Rapids 7-5 - Cedar Rapids Kernels
- Pair of Six-Run Innings Lead Chiefs to Doubleheader Sweep - Peoria Chiefs
- Wisconsin Takes Series with Sunday Win over Kernels - Wisconsin Timber Rattlers
- TinCaps Take Series Win with 5-1 Victory - Beloit Sky Carp
- 'Caps Drop Series to Lake County - West Michigan Whitecaps
- South Bend Splits Series with 11-2 Sunday Win - Great Lakes Loons
- Omir Santos Becomes Winningest Manager in Lake County Captains History - Lake County Captains
- Cubs Clobber Loons 11-2 in Sunday Series Finale - South Bend Cubs
- Lugs Demolish Dragons as Whitecaps Series Looms - Lansing Lugnuts
- Lugnuts Collect 19 Hits, Top Dragons 12-6 Despite Another Home Run by Dayton's Ariel Almonte - Dayton Dragons
- TinCaps Game Information: June 8 vs. Beloit Sky Carp (Marlins Affiliate) - Fort Wayne TinCaps
- Dayton Dragons GameDay Notes for Sunday (1:05 PM vs Lansing) - Dayton Dragons
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Fort Wayne TinCaps Stories
- TinCaps Take Series Behind Jack Costello's Gritty Performance
- TinCaps Game Information: June 8 vs. Beloit Sky Carp (Marlins Affiliate)
- De Vries Again Makes History, TinCaps Fall on Saturday Night
- TinCaps Game Information: June 7 vs. Beloit Sky Carp (Marlins Affiliate)
- Miguel Mendez Stays Lights Out as TinCaps Shut Out Sky Carp