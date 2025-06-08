TinCaps Take Series Behind Jack Costello's Gritty Performance

June 8, 2025 - Midwest League (MWL)

Fort Wayne TinCaps News Release







BELOIT, Wis. - Ending a 12-game road trip, the Fort Wayne TinCaps clinched their series over the Beloit Sky Carp (Marlins affiliate) Sunday, winning 5-1.

Seven TinCaps (29-28) gathered hits, but first baseman Jack Costello starred on Sunday. Going 2-for-4, Costello put Fort Wayne on the board in the second inning with a two-run single.

Two innings later, Costello won an 11-pitch battle, launching his fourth home run of the season the opposite way to right field. The three-RBI performance is his team-leading sixth multi-RBI game this season.

Costello's offensive prowess backed up Fort Wayne starter Eric Yost. Across five innings, Yost struck out five Beloit (29-28) batters, giving up one run on three hits. The Northeastern grad's ERA is now a Midwest League fourth-best 2.29 while his 53 strikeouts rank eighth.

Fort Wayne added insurance runs in the fifth and eighth. Brandon Butterworth smoked an RBI ground-rule double to right field in the fifth before Kai Roberts (No. 23 Padres prospect) singled home Braedon Karpathios in the eighth.

Sean Barnett (No. 28 Padres prospect), Fernando Sanchez, Garrett Hawkins, and Tyson Neighbors closed the game out with four shutout innings in relief, helping leave 12 Sky Carp runners on base.

Hawkins has now gone 12 straight outings (14 1/3 innings) without surrendering a run, while Neighbors' ERA dropped to 1.19.

Next Game: Tuesday, June 10 vs. South Bend (7:05 p.m.)

- TinCaps Probable Starter: RHP Ian Koenig

- Cubs Probable Starter: TBD

Watch: Bally Sports Live app (free) | MLB.TV

Listen: 1380 The Fan & 100.9 FM | TinCaps.com/Broadcasts

Tickets: TinCaps.com/Tickets







