Kernels' Late Rally Falls Short, Wisconsin Tops Cedar Rapids 7-5
June 8, 2025 - Midwest League (MWL)
Cedar Rapids Kernels News Release
Appleton, WI - Cedar Rapids scored runs across four straight late innings, but it was not enough to complete the comeback victory as the Timber Rattlers held off the Kernels 7-5 Sunday afternoon.
After walking off the Kernels in back-to-back games, Wisconsin hopped on the board first on Sunday. Singles by Juan Baez and Blake Burke put two on for Marco Dinges, who produced an RBI single to lift the Timber Rattlers ahead 1-0.
Wisconsin continued to grow its lead in the fourth. A hit and a walk put two on for Eduardo Garcia, who opened the Timber Rattlers' lead to 4-0 with a three-run home run.
Trailing by four, the Kernels started to battle back in the fifth. With one out, Rayne Doncon crushed a solo home run to left to put Cedar Rapids on the board and make it 4-1.
In the sixth, Kaelen Culpepper doubled, and after he moved to third on a passed ball, he scored on a Kyle DeBarge sacrifice fly to cut it to a 4-2 deficit.
But in the bottom half of the inning, Wisconsin responded. A Luiyin Alastre doubled to open the inning, and after a Baez single put runners on the corners, Burke collected an RBI single and moved up to second on the throw. With two in scoring position, Dinges continued his big day with a two-run single to extend the Timber Rattlers' lead back to 7-2.
The Kernels, however, wouldn't quit. In the seventh, a pair of walks and a fielder's choice put two on for Culpepper, who cut it back to 7-4 with a two-run triple.
In the eighth, Brandon Winokur doubled to open the inning, moved to third on a Danny De Andrade single and scored on a double play to bring it back to a two-run game at 7-5.
But that would be the closest Cedar Rapids would get. Singles by Misael Urbina and Culpepper put two runners on in the top of the ninth, but the Kernels could not drive them in, and Wisconsin held on to the 7-5 win.
The loss drops the Kernels to 32-24 on the season as Wisconsin wins the series over Cedar Rapids 4-2. The Kernels return home to face Peoria in a seven-game series next week at Veterans Memorial Stadium beginning Tuesday at 6:35. Both starters in game one are TBD.
