'Caps Drop Series to Lake County

June 8, 2025 - Midwest League (MWL)

COMSTOCK PARK, MI - The West Michigan Whitecaps put the potential go-ahead run on base in the eighth inning, but they couldn't complete the rally, falling to the Lake County Captains 6-4 in front of 7,475 fans Sunday afternoon at LMCU Ballpark.

The Whitecaps left eight runners in scoring position in the contest - including leaving the bases loaded in the eighth - finishing 1-for-9 in the loss and 2-for-22 over the final three games of the series. The Whitecaps drop three-straight games and a six-game series for the first time since April 13 - when they lost four of six to the Captains on the road in Lake County.

Lake County stormed in front with three runs across the first and second innings - highlighted by an RBI double by catcher Kevin Rivas - before 'Caps outfielder Seth Stephenson plated Austin Murr with an RBI double in the second - trimming the deficit to 3-1. West Michigan then plated a pair in the fourth as infielder Peyton Graham scored Izaac Pacheco on an RBI double before Stephenson followed with his second RBI double - tying the game at 3-3. Lake County responded quickly, as outfielder Ralphy Velazquez added an RBI single in the fifth before fellow outfielder Jonah Advincula highlighted a two-run seventh with his third homer of the series - a solo shot and fourth of the season - expanding their edge to 6-3. The 'Caps showed signs of life in the eighth as a pitch with the bases loaded hit Stephenson - cutting the Captains lead to 6-4. The rally was cut short, however, as Lake County closer Jack Jasiak induced two popouts to close the frame - maintaining the 6-4 edge. Jasiak then retired the Whitecaps in order in the ninth - putting the finishing touches on the 6-4 loss.

The Captains improve to 29-28 while the Whitecaps fall to 38-19. Lake County starting pitcher Yorman Gómez (4-0) secures his fourth win - allowing three runs through 5.1 innings pitched and five strikeouts - while Jasiak secures his third save - going two scoreless innings. Meanwhile, 'Caps starter Joe Miller (3-2) suffers his second loss - giving up four runs through 4.2 innings pitched. The Lansing Lugnuts beat the Dayton Dragons 12-6, meaning the Whitecaps magic number to make the postseason remains at five games as they begin a six-game series on the road against the Lugnuts on Tuesday. Through the three weekend games of the six-game series, LMCU Ballpark welcomed nearly 25,000 fans through the gates (24,591)

UP NEXT

The Whitecaps hit the road for a six-game series against their biggest rival - the Lansing Lugnuts -- from Jackson Field beginning Tuesday at 7:05 pm. Broadcast coverage with Dan Hasty starts on the Whitecaps Baseball Network at 6:50 pm on 106.1 FM 'The Ticket' and 1340 WJRW-AM in Grand Rapids. Catch all the action on the radio or listen to the game live at whitecapsbaseball.com.







