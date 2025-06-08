Cubs Clobber Loons 11-2 in Sunday Series Finale

June 8, 2025 - Midwest League (MWL)

South Bend Cubs News Release







South Bend, IN - The South Bend Cubs (17-40) broke a three-game skid against the Great Lakes Loons (30-27) Sunday at Four Winds Field, winning 11-2. In the series-ending win, the Cubs earned their largest margin of victory of the season, finishing the week with a split against the Loons.

After totaling only two runs on six hits across the previous three games in the series, the Cubs broke out on offense in Sunday's finale. They took advantage of numerous Loon miscues, stealing six bases and taking 13 walks as Great Lakes fired seven wild pitches and plunked a pair of Cubs. South Bend started early, scoring three runs in the first inning as designated hitter Carter Trice led off with a hit by pitch and brought in the opening run on an error. A wild pitch would make it 2-0 before center fielder Andy Garriola skied a sacrifice fly to plate a third run. Later in the inning, the Cubs left the bases loaded, as Great Lakes starting pitcher Brooks Auger threw 29 pitches and faced all nine South Bend hitters in the first.

The top of the Cubs' order went right back to work in the second inning, as Trice and second baseman Jefferson Rojas each reached base and stole a bag. They would each cross the plate as a wild pitch coupled with a sacrifice fly from third baseman Edgar Alvarez stretched South Bend's lead to 5-0. It went to 6-0 in the third inning, as shortstop Cristian Hernandez worked a bases-loaded walk. By the time the fourth inning came to an end, the Loons had already used five pitchers.

South Bend picked back up offensively in the fifth inning, scoring two runs to go up 8-0. During the fifth, Trice reached base for the fourth time, stole his third base, and scored his third run. Hernandez also picked up his second RBI and swiped his second bag. In the sixth inning, Garriola put another run on the board with a solo blast to left-center field, his team-leading eighth home run of the season.

Cubs starting pitcher Kenten Egbert didn't need all the run support, but he took it and ran with it anyway. The right-hander dealt 5.2 scoreless innings, allowing only four baserunners and striking out two to earn his second win of the season. Egbert's only departure from cruise control occurred in the third inning, when the Loons loaded the bases with one out. Facing the middle of the order, Egbert went strikeout-lineout to keep his shutout intact. Including that third inning, he retired 10 of the last 11 hitters he faced to end the outing.

Right-hander Joe Nahas relieved Egbert and kept the Cubs rolling, setting down four of the five hitters he opposed. Lefty Marino Santy handled the eighth inning and gave up the Loons' first run on a single from left fielder Zyhir Hope, but South Bend answered back with two runs to go up 11-1. Catcher Ariel Armas picked up an RBI on an infield single, while Trice drove in another run with his third walk of the day. In the ninth, the Loons grabbed another late run off right-hander Vince Reilly, who wrapped up the game on the mound.

While the Loons will head home to take on the Wisconsin Timber Rattlers, the Cubs will make the short trip to Fort Wayne and battle the TinCaps for a second series this season. Tuesday's series-opening first pitch is scheduled for 7:05 PM at Parkview Field.







Midwest League Stories from June 8, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.