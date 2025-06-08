Lugs Demolish Dragons as Whitecaps Series Looms

June 8, 2025 - Midwest League (MWL)

DAYTON, OH - Supported by a season-high 19-hit barrage, Nathan Dettmer fired six innings of one-hit ball, and the Lansing Lugnuts (33-24) steamrolled the Dayton Dragons (18-39), 12-6, on Sunday afternoon at Day Air Ballpark.

The Nuts won five of six games in the series, including the last three games. Concurrently, the East Division-leading West Michigan Whitecaps lost the final three games of their home series with Lake County, pulling the Lugnuts within five games of first place.

The Lugnuts welcome the archrival Whitecaps in to Jackson® Field™ for an enormous six-game series beginning Tuesday, battling to determine the winner of the first half East Division title.

Dettmer, an Athletics fifth-round selection in 2023, made his fourth start in Midwest League his best yet. The big Texas A&M product limited the Dragons to just one hit, an Ariel Almonte two-run homer in the second inning, while striking out four and walking two.

The Lugnuts' offense took over the game from there with an avalanche of runs: two in the 4th, three in the 5th, four in the 6th, and one apiece in the 7th and 8th. Both Jared Dickey and Nate Nankil homered, both Dickey and Davis Diaz drew three walks, both Ryan Lasko and Nick Schwartz collected four hits - including two doubles and a triple from Lasko - and Diaz scored a team-high four runs while Casey Yamauchi drove in a team-high three runs.

In the end, all nine batters hit safely as the Nuts finished the game 7-for-20 with runners in scoring position (though they also stranded 15 runners).

Tom Reisinger allowed two runs in the seventh inning, Yehizon Sanchez pitched a perfect eighth, and Hunter Breault gave up two runs in the ninth before locking down the finish. It was the third time this season that Lansing has won five of six in a series.

After a day off on Monday, the Lugnuts and Whitecaps open their series Tuesday with Pride Night / Tacos and Tallboys / Lansing Locos in action at 7:05 p.m. Gates open at 6 p.m. T ickets are available for purchase at the stadium box office, (517) 485-4500 or online at milb.com/lansing.







