Pair of Six-Run Innings Lead Chiefs to Doubleheader Sweep

June 8, 2025 - Midwest League (MWL)

PEORIA, IL - The Peoria Chiefs used a pair of six-run innings to sweep Sunday's twin bill from Quad Cities and push their winning streak to five games in a row. The Chiefs claimed game one by a final score of 9-5, and won 9-4 in the finale.

GAME ONE:

The Peoria Chiefs, powered by a six-run first inning, knocked off the Quad Cities River Bandits to secure an outright series win.

Quad Cities struck first in the top of the inning on a two-out RBI single by Chris Brito following a Callan Moss double. In the bottom half, the Chiefs responded with a two-out rally of their own. After loading the bases on a hit by pitch, Ryan Campos grounded a two-run single through the right side to put Peoria ahead, 2-1. Another hit batter and a wild pitch extended the lead to 3-1, and Michael Curialle followed with a two-run single to left field. Tre Richardson capped the inning with an RBI single to center, making it 6-1. River Bandits starter Mauricio Veliz faced ten batters in the inning and did not make it out of the first. Jesus Rios came on in relief and recorded the final out of the inning.

In the third inning, Quad Cities cut into the deficit when Callan Moss launched a two-run homer to left with one out and a man on, trimming the score to 6-3. It was the River Bandits' first home run in 12 games.

An inning later in the fourth, the Chiefs got a run back. Tre Richardson led off with a double, advanced to third on a flyout to right, and scored on a Brayden Jobert RBI groundout to second, extending the lead to 7-3.

Peoria added to its lead in the fifth inning. With two on and one out, Michael Curialle hit a grounder to short that resulted in a throwing error by second baseman Sam Kulasingam, bringing in a run to make it 8-3. In the sixth, Brayden Jobert drove in another run with an RBI groundout, pushing the lead to 9-3.

The River Bandits got two runs back in the seventh inning on an RBI single from Callan Moss and a RBI groundout by Chris Brito. However, Chiefs right-hander Hunter Hayes recorded the final three outs to seal the win for Peoria.

GAME TWO:

A six-run inning once again powered the Peoria Chiefs to a 9-4 win over the Quad Cities River Bandits, giving Peoria its fifth consecutive victory.

This time, Peoria fell behind 3-0 early as Quad Cities provided some early thump against Chiefs starter Jose Davila. The Bandits scored twice in the first and once in the second on a solo home run from Chris Brito.

Peoria's rally started in the bottom of the second on a long home run from Josh Kross, his first High-A homer, cutting the deficit to 3-1. The Chiefs followed with solid singles from Chase Adkison and Brayden Jobert, and a sac bunt from Miguel Villarroel moved the men to second and third. After a walk to Ryan Campos, Won-Bin Cho was walked with the bases loaded to cut the deficit even further, 3-2. Tre Richardson tied the game with an RBI single and Jon Jon Gazdar bolted the Chiefs in front with an RBI hit of his own. Ian Petrutz, who entered the day hitting .325 on the year, tacked on a sac fly to extend the lead to 5-3 before Kross bookended the inning with an RBI single to make it 6-3.

In the top of the fourth, the River Bandits trimmed the deficit after Chiefs right-hander Jose Davila walked the bases loaded. With two outs, Sam Kulasingham drove in a run to make it 6-4. Davila then induced a groundout to end the threat and leave the bases loaded.

If there was any doubt, the Chiefs erased it with a three-run fifth inning. Campos, who reached base in all three plate appearances in the night cap, singled home a run to grow the lead to 7-4. Then, a Cho ground ball snuck through the wickets of Bandits first baseman Callan Moss to plate two more runs, creating the final 9-4.

The Peoria bullpen was rock solid all week long and capped off a fine series by twirling three scoreless innings in game two. Jawilme Ramirez and Michael Watson combined to allow just one hit on the evening.

After a day off on Monday, the Chiefs will hit the road on Tuesday to begin a 13-game, 12-day road trip in Cedar Rapids. First pitch is set for 6:35 p.m.







