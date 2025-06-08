Omir Santos Becomes Winningest Manager in Lake County Captains History

June 8, 2025 - Midwest League (MWL)

COMSTOCK PARK, Mich. - The Lake County Captains (29-28) earned their 29th win of the season on Sunday afternoon in a 6-4 road triumph over the West Michigan Whitecaps (38-19).

With this victory, Lake County Manager Omir Santos is now the winningest manager in Captains history with 171 wins at the helm of the Cleveland Guardians' High-A Affiliate. He has surpassed Luis Rivera) (2003-04), who went 170-109 (.609) in two seasons as Captains Manager.

Santos, the longest-tenured manager in franchise history, became Lake County's 15th manager in 2023. The 44-year-old now owns a 171-145 (.541) record with the Captains, and is currently in his third season as the Lake County's skipper.

"Omir's leadership and deep care for our players and fans have made a lasting impact on this organization," Captains Owner Alan Miller said. "Becoming the winningest manager in Captains history is an incredible accomplishment."

Lake County is currently 29-28 this year, sitting tied for fourth place in the Midwest League East First Half Division standings.

Last season, Santos guided the Captains to their second title in franchise history, as Lake County won the 2024 Midwest League Championship. The 2024 Captains produced four Midwest League All-Stars and were named Baseball America's 2024 MiLB Team of the Year. Lake County's 77 wins during the regular season were tied with the 2010 Midwest League Champion Captains for the club's second-most in a season in franchise history.

In his debut season with Lake County back in 2023, Santos guided the Captains to a 65-64 record, securing the team's fourth consecutive winning season and 13th winning campaign in franchise history.

Santos joined Lake County after managing the Single-A Lynchburg Hillcats to a 2022 Carolina League runner-up finish in 2022. Prior to his time with Lynchburg, the Kissimmee, Florida native served as a Coach for the Triple-A Columbus Clippers (2016), Bench Coach for the Double-A Akron RubberDucks (2017), Bench Coach for the then-Short-Season Class A Mahoning Valley Scrappers (2018-19), and Manager for the DSL Indians Blue in 2021.

Prior to his coaching career, Santos was a professional catcher for 14 years. Born in Bayamón, Puerto Rico, he was a 21st-round pick in the 2001 MLB Draft by the New York Yankees out of East Central College (JUCO) in Missouri. The right-handed hitter eventually played five MLB seasons across four teams (Baltimore Orioles, New York Mets, Detroit Tigers, and Cleveland Indians) from 2008 through 2013. He is one of just two players from East Central College (JUCO) to play in MLB (also two-time All-Star RHP Tom Henke, 1982-95).

His most notable campaign as a player was in 2009, when he batted .260 with 73 hits, 14 doubles, seven home runs, and 40 RBI in 96 games with the New York Mets and earned 2009 Topps All-Star Rookie Team honors. Santos also spent 2013 with the Cleveland organization, playing 62 games with the Triple-A Columbus Clippers and one game with Cleveland. In 14 Minor League seasons, he batted .256 with 745 hits, 139 doubles, 40 home runs, and 339 RBI in 876 games played.

The Captains' next game will be on Tuesday, June 10 at 7 p.m., when Lake County will open a six-game set versus the Dayton Dragons. It will be Community Champions Night at the ballpark, where the team will honor first responders.

The Captains will also recognize Santos's historic achievement during this coming week's series versus the Dragons.

All six games versus Dayton will be broadcast on the Bally Sports Live App and MiLB.com, with social media coverage courtesy of @LCCaptains on X and Instagram.







