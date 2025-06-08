South Bend Splits Series with 11-2 Sunday Win
June 8, 2025 - Midwest League (MWL)
Great Lakes Loons News Release
SOUTH BEND, Ind. - The Great Lakes Loons (30-27) walked 13 South Bend Cubs (17-40) batters, dropping the series finale 11-2 on a 73-degree partly cloudy Sunday afternoon at Four Winds Field.
- The Loons utilized seven pitchers, each one permitted at least one walk.
- South Bend had four multi-run innings, starting with a three-run first. A Loons error, wild pitch, and Andy Garriola sac fly plated the runs.
- The top three in the Cubs lineup reached to start the second, with two walks and a Jefferson Rojas single. The second walk issued saw a wild pitch to bring across a tally. Edgar Alvarez's sac fly made it 5-0. The first five runs were on Brooks Auger 's line, with only two earned.
- A four-walk third inning with the combination of Reynaldo Yean and Christian Ruebeck, gave South Bend a 6-0 lead.
- Sean Linan provided the most length of Loons pitching with four innings where he struck out four. Three runs were earned against including an Andy Garriola solo homer. The final two Cubs runs were gained in the eighth, after three walks issued by Alex Makarewich.
- The Loons scored two runs. Zyhir Hope roped a RBI single to right field in the eighth, with a 106 mph exit velocity. Hope's 37 RBI is sixth-best in the Midwest League. Three Loons walks grabbed a run in the ninth. Josue De Paula got a bases-loaded free pass.
Rounding Things Out
Great Lakes has split three of the five six-game road series they have played in 2025.
Up Next
After an off-day, the Loons begin a 12-game homestand starting Tuesday, June 10th. Tuesday is Hometown Heroes Night presented by Meijer, with the first pitch at 7:05 pm. Great Lakes takes on the Wisconsin Timber Rattlers.
The Great Lakes Loons have been a partner of the Los Angeles Dodgers since the team's inception in 2007. Dow Diamond serves as the team's home and also houses the Michigan Baseball Foundation, a 501(c)(3) non-profit public charity, and Sports Radio 100.9 The Mitt. For tickets or information about the Loons, call 989-837-BALL or visit Loons.com.
