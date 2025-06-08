TinCaps Game Information: June 8 vs. Beloit Sky Carp (Marlins Affiliate)

June 8, 2025 - Midwest League (MWL)

Fort Wayne TinCaps (28-28) vs. Beloit Sky Carp (29-27)

Sunday, June 8 | ABC Supply Stadium | 2:05 PM | Game 57 of 132

RHP Eric Yost (2-4, 2.35 ERA) vs. RHP Jake Brooks (3-3, 4.99 ERA)

WATCH: Bally Sports Live, MLB.TV | LISTEN: 1380 The Fan & 100.9 FM

YESTERDAY: Against a record crowd on the road, the Fort Wayne TinCaps lost Saturday night to the Beloit Sky Carp (Marlins affiliate), 4-3.

WALKING INTO HISTORY: On Saturday, TinCaps shortstop Leo De Vries drew four separate walks. The performance tied a franchise record for most walks in a game, with data available back to 2005. Only three other players have achieved the feat, the last being Anthony Villar on July 12, 2024, when the 'Caps combined to throw their fourth no-hitter in franchise history. The No. 1 Padres prospect also stole two bases and is now 6-for-7 in attempts this year.

MAY FLOWERS FOR YOST: TinCaps starter Eric Yost dominated throughout May, turning in a pair of quality starts. The Northeastern grad held a 2-2 record with a Midwest League second-best 1.46 ERA. Across 24 2/3 innings in four starts, Yost held opponents to a .163 batting average, striking out 27. On May 4, Yost gave up just one run across seven innings, striking out a career-high 11 against Dayton. To end the month on May 25, he struck out eight across 6 1/3 innings pitched, giving up one run on one hit against Cedar Rapids. Yost's 2.43 ERA ranks fourth in the Midwest League. His 8.0% BB% is 7th while his 3.13 BB/9 is 9th. He leads the team in strikeouts (48) and innings pitched (46).

WELCOME BACK PAP: Cole Paplham returned to the mound on Thursday and Saturday after sustaining multiple facial fractures on a comebacker at 102.4 mph in Spring Training. It is the second injury suffered due to a comebacker in his pro career. Across two outings this week, Paplham retired nine of the 10 batters he faced, giving up a hit by pitch while striking out three. Wearing a protective mask, the righty's fastball climbed up to 99 mph on Thursday.

CLASHING FOR KARP: TinCaps outfielder Braedon Karpathios smacked another two-out RBI base hit in the sixth inning Friday, breaking a scoreless tie. Backing up a two-run double on Wednesday, Karpathios is 4-for-17 in the series and batting .290 across a nine-game on-base streak. He is also tied for third in the MWL in walks (37) and 6th in BB% (18.6%).

NEW FOUND APPROACH: TinCaps infielder Rosman Verdugo has shown growth in approach, adding an RBI single Saturday in the opening frame. Second in the Midwest League in home runs with his ninth on Tuesday, Verdugo has also been patient. The No. 24 Padres prospect has 16 walks in his 12 games. He walked just four times in his first 39 games of the campaign. Verdugo is also tied for third in the MWL with 22 extra-base hits. Following a 2-for-5 day Thursday, he leads the team with 12 multi-hit games.

COBRA KAI: Kai Roberts (No. 23 Padres prospect) reached three times on four plate appearances on Thursday before swatting a single and stealing a base on Saturday. He is now 6-for-15 in the series. Through five games in June, Roberts is hitting .389 (7-for-18). Roberts continues to run well, as he is now 28-for-28 in attempts in his pro career. Roberts at Utah set both the single-season and career records for stolen bases.

THE LONG BALL: TinCaps infielder Ethan Long hit his third home run of the season on Saturday. The right-handed hitter added a sac fly in the eighth to bring Fort Wayne within one. On Friday, Long had two plays that brought home runs with a single and an RBI fielder's choice.

JAKE SNIDER: Behind a hustle-double on Friday, he has reached base in 21 out of his last 23 games. Snider collected an RBI base knock in each of his first two trips to the plate Wednesday. In his last nine games, Snider is hitting .296 (8-for-27) with 4 2B, 5 BB, and 6 RBI.

ON-DECK: Sunday wraps up the TinCaps' longest road trip of the season. 12 games in 13 days, Fort Wayne heads back home on Tuesday against their Hoosier State rival, the South Bend Cubs. From Thursday through Saturday, the TinCaps will play as the Hoosier State Tenderloins for one final time.

THROUGH SIX INNINGS: The TinCaps are undefeated when leading after six innings this season. A perfect 23-0 record has been helped out by four Fort Wayne relievers holding sub-3.00 ERAs.







Midwest League Stories from June 8, 2025

