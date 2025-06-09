Homestand Alert: June 10-15 vs. West Michigan

June 9, 2025 - Midwest League (MWL)

LANSING, Mich. - The Lansing Lugnuts (33-24), High-A affiliate of the Athletics, welcome in the division-leading West Michigan Whitecaps (38-19), High-A affiliate of the Detroit Tigers, for a pivotal six-game series at Jackson® Field™ from Tuesday, June 10, through Sunday, June 15.

Nine games remain in the first half of the Midwest League season and the Lugnuts trail the Whitecaps by five games for the division title. Only the division champion clinches a playoff berth at the half's conclusion on June 19. But the Lugnuts have made up three games on the Whitecaps since Friday alone, giving themselves the opportunity to pull off a remarkable comeback against their archrivals.

Gates open to the public one hour before first pitch, with the exception of Sunday, June 15, in which gates will open at 11:45 a.m.

- 7:05 p.m., Tuesday, June 10: Pride Night / Lansing Locos / Tacos and Tallboys. The Lugnuts celebrate Pride Month with local advocacy groups. Plus Tuesday specials - $5 for two tacos / $5 for 16-oz. tallboys. Starting pitcher: Corey Avant.

- 7:05 p.m., Wednesday, June 11: Dog Days of Summer. Dogs are welcome at the ballpark! Starting pitcher: Jake Garland.

- 7:05 p.m., Thursday, June 12: 90s Night / Retro Tank Jersey Giveaway / Coors Light Thirsty Thursday / West Michigan University Night. A big night at the ballpark! Enjoy $3 domestics (cans/drafts), $5 seltzers, and $3 16oz soft drink specials. The first 1,000 fans will receive a special Lugnuts 90s-themed basketball jersey giveaway, presented by Total Cleaning Solutions. 90s music will play throughout the game. And a special ticket offer for West Michigan Broncos supporters secures a brown and gold Lugnuts baseball cap. Starting pitcher: A's No. 12 prospect Steven Echavarria.

- 7:05 p.m., Friday, June 13: Youth Sports Night / Ghost Ratchet Bobblehead Giveaway / LAFCU Fireworks. In a celebration of youth sports around Mid Michigan, there will be a pregame on-field parade, postgame Kids Run the Bases, and LAFCU Fireworks. But it's also Friday the 13th, which means the ghost of the mysteriously vanished mascot Ratchet is haunting the ballpark with a Ghost Ratchet Bobblehead Giveaway to the first 1,000 fans, presented by ABC Warehouse. Starting pitcher: Grant Judkins.

- 7:05 p.m., Saturday, June 14: Star Wars Night / LAFCU Fireworks. The Force is strong with this night, with character appearances at the ballpark, vendors on the concourse, and Chewbacca-inspired uniforms for the Lugnuts to wear. LAFCU Fireworks conclude the night. Starting pitcher: Nathan Dettmer.

- 1:05 p.m., Sunday, June 15: Father's Day / Capital City Market Kids Day. Early gates (11:45 a.m.) allow the opportunity for dads and granddads to play catch on the field with their families before the game, plus dad-exclusive raffles all throughout the game. After the game, Kids Run the Bases, and then an Extra Inning across Michigan Ave. at Capital City Market, with free ice cream and music with Big Lug. | Presented By Capital City Market. Starting pitcher: Corey Avant.

